Obsidian Code v2

⚙️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description

🧠 Overview

Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market.
Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm.

The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe, with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market conditions.

🧩 General Settings

  • Comment0: "Default settings EUR/USD H1" → defines the default configuration and reference symbol.

  • m_magic: 12445 → unique magic number identifying the trades opened by the EA.

  • m_slippage: 50 → maximum slippage tolerance during order execution.

💼 Money Management

  • Comment1: "Money management"

  • InpStopLoss: 30 → sets the Stop Loss distance in pips.

  • InpTakeProfit: 90 → sets the Take Profit distance in pips.

  • IntLotOrRisk: risk → selects the money management mode: fixed lot or percentage risk.

  • InpVolumeLorOrRisk: 1 → value associated with the selected mode (percentage risk or fixed lot size).

📈 Indicator Inputs

  • Comment2: "Indicator inputs"

  • Indicator_period: 64 → general calculation period for the main internal indicator.

  • InpTimeControl: false → enables or disables time control.

  • InpStartHour: 1

  • InpEndHour: 22 → defines the allowed trading time range.

🖥️ Info Panel

  • Comment3: "Info panel"

  • inpColorSquare_in: clrSkyBlue → color of the main square in the information panel.

  • inpColorSquare: clrGreenYellow → border color of the panel display.

🧾 Additional Notes

  • All parameters can be adjusted directly from the input panel without modifying the source code.

  • The system is designed to maintain operational stability even under variable spread conditions.

  • Default parameters are optimized for backtesting and forward testing on EUR/USD H1, but can easily be adapted to other trading instruments.


