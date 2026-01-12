Momentum Chase
- Vladislav Kuznetsov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Momentum Chase is an intelligent trend continuation EA that waits for a strong candle close beyond EMA and then confirms momentum with price action relative to the previous bar. Equipped with reliable trailing stop mechanism and classic SL/TP protection. Clean, robust logic — perfect for swing and position trading.
EA Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Time frame: H12 and above
Settings: Default settings
Brokers: Any
Minimum deposit: $100/0.01 lot
Features:
- No martini, no net
- Order is always protected by stop-loss
Before you start trading in real time
Always test the advisor on demo account first. This will help you understand how it behaves under the selected settings, and make sure that the risks meet your expectations.
To diversify your risk, you can run several charts with different Magic Numbers.