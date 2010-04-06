DeMarker with Alerts MT5 rr

Crypto_Forex Indicator "DeMarker with Alerts" for MT5, No Repaint.





- DeMarker oscillator line indicates the current price position relative to previous highs and lows.

- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.

- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.

- DeMarker provides the most efficient regular divergence signals among other oscillators.

- OverBought zone is when DeMarker is above 0.7 and OverSold one - when it is below 0.3.

- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action techniques as well.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.