Follow Trend Oscillator Pro mr

"Follow Trend Oscillator Pro" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator for MT4, efficient trading tool!





- User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend.

- Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part.

- Green color of oscillator for upward trends, Brown color - for downward trends.

- Oversold values: below -30 ; Overbought values: over 30.

- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.

- It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.