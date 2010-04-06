Dynamic Trend Oscillator mw
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.59
- Activations: 10
"Dynamic Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!
- New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- Dynamic Trend Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.
- This oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas into the direction of main trend.
- Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: above Blue line.
- Use Dynamic Trend Oscillator in combination with any suitable trend indicator.
- This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well.
- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1.
- With PC and Mobile alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.