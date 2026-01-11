🚀 Trade Flow — Everything for Trading in One Window

No more need for 5 programs — now everything is here:

Quick trades with one click

Precise entries using lines on the chart

Smart closing of profitable or losing positions

Automatic trailing stop to protect profits

Why This Changes Everything:

Before, you wasted time on manual calculations, dialog boxes, and checks.

Now you just act — the panel does everything for you.





🎯 TRADE (Quick Trading)

What it is: Standard order opening with precise parameters

How it works:

Choose volume: fixed lot (0.01, 0.1, 1.0) OR % of deposit (risk management)

Specify Stop Loss and Take Profit in points: just enter numbers (100, 50, 200)

Press BUY or SELL: order opens instantly

System automatically calculates Risk/Reward: shows the risk-to-profit ratio

Example:

Lot = 0.1 | SL = 50 points | TP = 100 points → R/R = 2.0

Pressed BUY → position is opened with stop and take profit





🎨 LINES (Visual Trading)

What it is: Trading by dragging lines on the chart

How it works:

Choose mode: MARKET — instant execution at the current price

PENDING — pending orders by the line Drag lines onto the chart: Green line (TP) — Take Profit level

Red line (SL) — Stop Loss level

White line (PENDING) — pending order activation price The panel ITSELF determines the order type: Lines above/below price → BUY/SELL

Lines in different combinations → BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, SELL LIMIT Press the button (changes depending on the lines): Can be "BUY", "SELL", "BUY LIMIT", "SELL STOP", etc.

The panel opens the correct order type automatically

Example situation:

Drag the white line BELOW the current price + the red line EVEN LOWER

The panel shows "BUY LIMIT"

Press → a Buy Limit pending order is placed





⚡ CLOSURE (Position Management)

What it is: Smart closing of open positions

How it works:

BUY BLOCK:

Close Buy Profit — close only profitable BUY positions

Close Buy Loss — close only losing BUY positions

Close Buy All — close ALL BUY positions

SELL BLOCK:

Close Sell Profit — close only profitable SELL positions

Close Sell Loss — close only losing SELL positions

Close Sell All — close ALL SELL positions

GENERAL:

CLOSE ALL — close ALL positions (both buys and sells)

Real-time P&L: shows current profit/loss

Color indication: green = profit, red = loss

Example:

There are 3 BUY positions: +$50, -$20, +$30

Press "Close Buy Profit" → positions at +$50 and +$30 are closed

The losing position (-$20) remains open





🚀 TRAILING (Trailing Stop)

What it is: Automatic movement of stop-loss following the price

How it works:

STEP 1 — CHOOSE POSITIONS: ALL — trail all positions

BUY — only BUY positions

SELL — only SELL positions STEP 2 — CHOOSE MODE: ONCE — move the stop once and stop

ON — constantly move the stop with the market

OFF — turn off trailing STEP 3 — SET PARAMETERS: Trail Stop = 100 — stop-loss distance from price (100 points)

Trail Step = 50 — movement step (every 50 points) STEP 4 — PRESS APPLY: System applies settings to selected positions

In ON mode, constantly monitors and moves stops

Example for a BUY position:

Price = 1.1000 | Trail Stop = 100 | Trail Step = 50

Stop is set at 1.0900 (price - 100 points) Price goes to 1.1050 → stop moves to 1.0950 (+50 points) Price goes to 1.1100 → stop moves to 1.1000 (+50 points) If price reverses and reaches 1.1000 → position is closed