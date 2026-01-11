SmartGOLDEA

This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD). It is recommended for establishing long-term passive income with a capital investment of 3000 USD.

Key Features:

Core Trading Function: Grid Trading System

Up to 10 grid levels

Automatic closing and order re-submission upon reaching each level's target Risk Management Function: Protection Mechanism

No Trade Zone: Calculates the highest price over the past 7 days No trading within 1000 pips (customizable) of the highest price Avoids the risk of buying at highs

Technical Control Function: Money Management: Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage) Maximum risk control (default 1%)

Profit Locking Function

Profit Target Setting (e.g., $50,000) Visualization Function: Chart Display



Account Status Display (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Margin)

Protection Mechanism Status Market Condition Check: ATR (Average True Range) Filter: Executes trades only when market volatility is sufficient



🔧 Parameter Configuration

Input Parameters (Visible in MT4 Properties Window):

Magic Number

No Trade Zone Distance

Protection Mechanism Switch

Trading Session

📈 Ideal For: