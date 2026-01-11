SmartGOLDEA

This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD). It is recommended for establishing long-term passive income with a capital investment of 3000 USD.

Key Features:

  1. Core Trading Function:

    • Grid Trading System

    • Up to 10 grid levels

    • Automatic closing and order re-submission upon reaching each level's target

  2. Risk Management Function:

    • Protection Mechanism

    • No Trade Zone:

      • Calculates the highest price over the past 7 days

      • No trading within 1000 pips (customizable) of the highest price

      • Avoids the risk of buying at highs

  3. Technical Control Function:

    • Money Management:

      • Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage)

      • Maximum risk control (default 1%)

    • Profit Locking Function

    • Profit Target Setting (e.g., $50,000)

  4. Visualization Function:

    • Chart Display

      • Account Status Display (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Margin)

      • Protection Mechanism Status

    • Market Condition Check:

      • ATR (Average True Range) Filter:

        • Executes trades only when market volatility is sufficient

    🔧 Parameter Configuration
    Input Parameters (Visible in MT4 Properties Window):

    • Magic Number

    • No Trade Zone Distance

    • Protection Mechanism Switch

    • Trading Session

    📈 Ideal For:

    • Gold (XAUUSD) trading

    • Ranging/oscillating market environments

    • Medium to long-term holding strategies

    • Scenarios requiring strict risk control


    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review