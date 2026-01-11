SmartGOLDEA
- Experts
- Fu Tak Tin
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 11 January 2026
- Activations: 5
This is a feature-rich MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading gold (XAUUSD). It is recommended for establishing long-term passive income with a capital investment of 3000 USD.
Key Features:
-
Core Trading Function:
-
Grid Trading System
-
Up to 10 grid levels
-
Automatic closing and order re-submission upon reaching each level's target
-
-
Risk Management Function:
-
Protection Mechanism
-
No Trade Zone:
-
Calculates the highest price over the past 7 days
-
No trading within 1000 pips (customizable) of the highest price
-
Avoids the risk of buying at highs
-
-
-
Technical Control Function:
-
Money Management:
-
Automatic lot size calculation (based on risk percentage)
-
Maximum risk control (default 1%)
-
-
Profit Locking Function
-
Profit Target Setting (e.g., $50,000)
-
-
Visualization Function:
-
Chart Display
-
Account Status Display (Equity, Locked Profit, Available Margin)
-
Protection Mechanism Status
-
-
Market Condition Check:
-
ATR (Average True Range) Filter:
-
Executes trades only when market volatility is sufficient
-
-
🔧 Parameter Configuration
Input Parameters (Visible in MT4 Properties Window):
-
Magic Number
-
No Trade Zone Distance
-
Protection Mechanism Switch
-
Trading Session
📈 Ideal For:
-
Gold (XAUUSD) trading
-
Ranging/oscillating market environments
-
Medium to long-term holding strategies
-
Scenarios requiring strict risk control