ProDOM AI Assistant

Key Features of v1:

  1. 📊 Smart Compact Layout: Specifically optimized for Crypto (BTC) and Gold (XAU). Prices and Volumes are separated into independent columns. No more overlapping text, keeping your chart clean and professional.

  2. 👁️ Micro-Volume Visibility: A forced rendering algorithm ensures that even the smallest pending orders are visible as micro-bars, so you never miss liquidity details.

  3. 🛡️ Smart Status Detection:

    • LIVE DATA: When the broker provides real Level 2 data, the panel glows Green, displaying precise market depth.

    • NO DATA MODE: If the data feed is interrupted or unsupported, the system automatically switches to Standby Mode (Orange Warning) to keep the UI intact without crashing.

Optimized For: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto (BTCUSD).

⚠️ Disclaimer:

  1. This indicator relies on Level 2 Depth of Market data provided by your broker. If your account type does not support this data, the indicator cannot display real pending orders.

  2. When the Orange "(NO DATA MODE)" is displayed, it means the system cannot detect real data. The graphics shown in this mode are for UI layout demonstration only and must not be used for trading decisions.


More from author
Gold Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
5 (1)
Indicators
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159451?source=Site Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sen mobile push nothiations not sat 面紙 面 面 面面 筆/內托are detected. 【Key Features】 Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement)
FREE
RSI Sniper Pro V5
Chen Fu Huang
Utilities
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/160343?source=Site [Product Overview] Transform RSI into a Precision Trend-Following Weapon Are you tired of traditional RSI indicators generating premature "Overbought/Oversold" reversal signals during strong trends, causing you to trade against the flow and incur losses? 。 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​signals in trending markets. The core philosophy of this system is: "Follow
FREE
Flow Monitor
Chen Fu Huang
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159132?source=Site Summary: Tick Delta Flow is a professional order flow analysis tool designed for Scalpers and Day Traders . Unlike standard volume indicators, it decomposes every price tick to reveal the actual aggressive buying and selling pressure (Delta) inside each candlestick. It provides a real-time "X-Ray" view of the market microstructure. Key Features:
FREE
Universal Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
Indicators
If you like this free tool, check out my EA which is currently on a Launch Sale for only $39 ! Title: [Overview] Universal Smart Monitor Pro: Automated Fibonacci & Price Action System Say goodbye to manual charting! Universal Smart Monitor Pro is a professional-grade technical analysis system that combines Fibonacci Retracements with Price Action logic. With a fully upgraded core, this algorithm is now universally compatible across all markets. It automatically adapts to the volatility characte
FREE
Gold Trend Fortress
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .           In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing sto
Trend Commander
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
Title: Trend Fortress v2.3: Specialized Trend-Following & Defense EA Description: Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market trends while employing institutional-grade money management logic. Key Features of Trend Fortress v2.3 1. Stability Meets Growth Capital preservation is our top priority. The EA defaults to "Stability Mode" to ensure low drawdown and adhere to strict validation standards. Safety First: Default settings are
RSI Sniper Gold Edition
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
。 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​potential of trend following with the agility of scalping. [ Core Logic ] Dual-Mode Engine: The EA utilizes ADX and ATR indicators to automatically identify market regimes. Trend Mode: When a strong trend is detected, it uses wider stops and trailing profits to capture maximum pips from big moves. Scalp Mode: During ranging markets, it switches to high win-rate short-term logic for quick in-and-out trades. Smart Risk Step-Down: Built-in drawdown protection. If the strategy encounters
GOLD Flash Hunter
Chen Fu Huang
Experts
XAUUSD Flash Hunter Speed. Precision. Discipline. — A Structured Algorithmic Strategy Built for Gold. In the fast-paced XAUUSD market, emotion is the greatest enemy of execution. "XAUUSD Flash Hunter" is a system designed to translate rigorous trading logic into mechanical execution. This strategy is specifically optimized for the M15 (15-minute) timeframe for ultra-short-term momentum capture. It aims to execute a predefined strategic blueprint within market volatility through high-frequency sc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review