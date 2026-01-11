ProDOM AI Assistant
- Utilities
- Chen Fu Huang
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 January 2026
- Activations: 5
Key Features of v1:
-
📊 Smart Compact Layout: Specifically optimized for Crypto (BTC) and Gold (XAU). Prices and Volumes are separated into independent columns. No more overlapping text, keeping your chart clean and professional.
-
👁️ Micro-Volume Visibility: A forced rendering algorithm ensures that even the smallest pending orders are visible as micro-bars, so you never miss liquidity details.
-
🛡️ Smart Status Detection:
-
LIVE DATA: When the broker provides real Level 2 data, the panel glows Green, displaying precise market depth.
-
NO DATA MODE: If the data feed is interrupted or unsupported, the system automatically switches to Standby Mode (Orange Warning) to keep the UI intact without crashing.
-
Optimized For: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto (BTCUSD).
⚠️ Disclaimer:
-
This indicator relies on Level 2 Depth of Market data provided by your broker. If your account type does not support this data, the indicator cannot display real pending orders.
-
When the Orange "(NO DATA MODE)" is displayed, it means the system cannot detect real data. The graphics shown in this mode are for UI layout demonstration only and must not be used for trading decisions.