GoldEdge Core for MT5

Leverage: 1:30

Minimum balance: $150

VPS: MQL5 official VPS recommended

Broker: no limitations, brokers with low spreads and low commissions are recommended

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

GoldEdge Core is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD, one of the most complex and volatile instruments in the financial markets. Every trading logic, filter and parameter has been designed starting from the unique characteristics of gold, avoiding generic approaches that often prove ineffective on this market. The goal is to provide a system capable of correctly interpreting XAUUSD price movements and adapting to its rapid fluctuations.

Advanced multi–timeframe analysis

At the core of GoldEdge Core lies a structured multi–timeframe analysis, allowing the EA to evaluate the market context across multiple time horizons. This logic makes it possible to align trades with the prevailing market direction, improving entry quality and reducing countertrend operations. The result is more consistent trading, less impulsive and based on solid technical confirmations.

Precise and controlled risk management

Risk management is one of the central aspects of GoldEdge Core. The EA uses an accurate exposure calculation system, designed to maintain control even during complex market phases. Each trade is opened taking into account the parameters set by the user, with the aim of preserving capital and ensuring greater long–term sustainability. It is not a system designed for extremely aggressive approaches, but for more stable and rational growth.

Volatility and economic news filters

On XAUUSD, volatility plays a fundamental role. GoldEdge Core integrates dedicated filters that allow it to recognize excessively unstable market conditions, avoiding trading when risk becomes difficult to manage. This is complemented by an economic news filter, designed to reduce trading activity during high–impact macroeconomic events, limiting exposure to sudden spikes, slippage and unpredictable movements.

Modern and intuitive interface

The graphical interface of GoldEdge Core has been developed to offer a clear and professional experience. All key information is easily readable, allowing the user to monitor the EA status and operating conditions in real time. Configuration is simple even for less experienced users, while more advanced traders can take advantage of detailed settings to fully customize the system.

A professional solution for MT5

GoldEdge Core represents a complete solution for those who want to automate gold trading in a structured, conscious and risk–oriented manner. It is the result of targeted development, designed to face the specific dynamics of XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 with a technical, solid and professional approach.