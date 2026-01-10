RSI on Moving Average Indicator in MT4
- Indicators
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 10
RSI with Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 4
One of the most common techniques in trend-following strategies is the use of moving average crossovers. The RSI with Moving Average Indicator for MetaTrader 4 builds on this concept by combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with moving averages, delivering more precise entry and exit signals.
This indicator features two oscillating lines within the 0–100 range, generating buy and sell signals whenever crossovers occur, helping traders identify trend continuation opportunities with greater confidence.
Indicator Specifications
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Trading Tool – Oscillator – Volatility-Based
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Leading – Trend Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe support
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday & Short-term Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex, Stocks, Cryptocurrency
Indicator Overview
In addition to trend detection, the RSI with MA Indicator evaluates momentum strength. The red line represents the RSI calculated using the slower moving average, while the green line reflects the RSI based on the faster moving average. A trading signal is generated whenever these two lines cross.
Uptrend Application
On an AUD/CAD price chart, a bullish signal appears when the red moving average crosses above the green moving average. Traders often confirm this setup by analyzing candlestick patterns and other technical indicators before entering a long position.
Downtrend Application
On the Bitcoin (BTC) 4-hour chart, a bearish scenario is formed when the red moving average crosses below the green moving average, signaling a potential sell opportunity. Traders typically validate this signal using additional tools such as candlestick formations (e.g., Doji patterns) to increase accuracy.
Indicator Settings
The indicator offers several customizable parameters:
- Chart Theme: Adjust the background appearance
- RSI Period: Number of candles used in RSI calculation
- Fast Moving Average Period: Period for the short-term moving average
- Slow Moving Average Period: Period for the long-term moving average
- Moving Average Type: Calculation method (SMA, EMA, etc.)
- Price Mode: Price input source (Open, Close, High, or Low)
Conclusion
The RSI with Moving Average Indicator combines RSI and Moving Averages into a powerful and versatile technical analysis tool. Operating within the 0–100 range, the green line represents the RSI of the faster moving average, while the red line reflects the RSI of the slower moving average.
This indicator is especially effective for traders seeking to trade in harmony with market momentum while reliably confirming trend direction.