Ai Smart 1OOO

LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:

The EA will be sold in limited batches to guarantee the rights of all purchasing clients



Ai Smart 1000 - is a solution for traders seeking not just an automated algorithm, but a premium-level intelligent trading system. It's a tool for those who value depth of analysis, structured approach, and high execution discipline.





Does not use dangerous trading methods.

Works with 28 major and cross-currency pairs, including gold (XAUUSD).

Always sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break-even orders.

No Martingale.

No Grid Trading.

No Loss Averaging.

Each trade is an independent decision and is always executed with clearly defined risk management.





The system includes multiple levels of protection, such as:

Dynamic Stop-Loss adjustment based on volatility.

Drawdown control and risk exposure limitation.

Automatic reduction of trading activity during unfavorable market conditions.





Important: Ai Smart 1000 is designed for real market conditions.

The system uses adaptive logic with AI support and a news filter, which depend on the WebRequest function – a feature **not supported** in the Strategy Tester. Therefore, the EA does not work in the Tester! It requires a live market.





Recommendations:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (it will automatically pick up other pairs)

Timeframe: M30

Minimum Deposit: $100

Trading Leverage: 1:20 and above

Broker: Any broker, but preferably with low spread

VPS: Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)





Can I backtest Ai Smart 1000?

No. Ai Smart 1000 cannot be tested in the Strategy Tester because its functionality depends on a live connection to various AI models. These AIs only respond in real-time, so this behavior cannot be emulated in traditional backtests.





Why doesn't AI Smart use Martingale, Grid, etc.?

Our main goal is healthy trading. We all know where EAs using Martingale or Grid lead – that's right, to loss of deposit. Therefore, our EA trades exclusively with Stop Loss and Take Profit. All trades are controlled by AI.





How do I get a License? And what is it for?

We take EA security seriously and decided to manage everything through our servers to prevent unauthorized access to the Ai Smart 1000 EA. After renting or purchasing, you need to send your trading terminal account number, and in response, you will receive license confirmation and a link to join our private chat.





Is Ai Smart 1000 easy to use?

Ai Smart 1000 is a very advanced tool with many parameters, but all actions occur on our servers. Our servers run on an NVIDIA H100 80 GB graphics card. You simply need to install the EA according to the instructions and enjoy the profits.



