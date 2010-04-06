Engulfing Bar Pattern MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator ENGULFING Bar Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay.

- Indicator "ENGULFING Bar" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects Engulfing Bar patterns on chart:
- Bullish Engulfing Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Engulfing Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC and Mobile alerts.
- Indicator "ENGULFING Bar Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

