Session Manager Indicator MT5

Session Manager Indicator for MetaTrader 5

In fast-moving financial markets, effective time management and accurate analysis of market activity play a crucial role in trading success. Different trading instruments behave differently depending on the active market session. The Session Time Manager Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) helps traders track time efficiently while analyzing price movements across global trading sessions.

This indicator visually marks the major trading sessions—New York, London, Sydney, and Tokyo—by displaying colored boxes directly on the price chart, allowing traders to better understand session-based market behavior.

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

Smart Money – ICT – Sessions & Kill Zones

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Leading – Range-based – Non-repainting

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Suitable for all trading styles

Markets

Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices

 

Indicator Overview

The Session Manager Indicator clearly marks the start and end times of each trading session using dedicated boxes. When a session is active, the box appears green, and once the session ends, it turns white. Periods where multiple sessions overlap are also highlighted, helping traders identify high-activity zones.

 

Uptrend Example

On a 30-minute Bitcoin (BTC) chart, an upward trend can be observed during the overlap of the Sydney and Tokyo sessions. The indicator assists traders in evaluating session-specific elements such as price momentum, trading volume, and the preservation of key support and resistance levels.

 

Downtrend Example

In a 30-minute Silver (XAG/USD) chart, a bearish trend develops during the London session. Traders can analyze session-driven factors such as volume surges, breaks of important price levels, and interactions with support and resistance to gain deeper insights into market behavior.

 

Indicator Settings

  • Theme: Select between Light and Dark display modes.

Session Configuration

Sydney Session

  • Start: 09:00 (local)
  • End: 16:00 (local)
  • Time Difference: +10 (local time)

Tokyo Session

  • Start: 09:00 (local)
  • End: 16:00 (local)
  • Time Difference: +9 (local time)

London Session

  • Start: 09:00 (local)
  • End: 17:30 (local)
  • Time Difference: +1 (local time)

New York Session

  • Start: 09:00 (local)
  • End: 18:00 (local)
  • Time Difference: −4 (GMT)

 

Conclusion

The Session Time Manager Indicator is a versatile and practical tool that enhances traders’ ability to interpret price action through customizable time zone and session settings. When combined with other technical and smart money analysis tools, it delivers a comprehensive view of market behavior across multiple timeframes and trading sessions, supporting more informed trading decisions.

