Nexus Chart Trader

Nexus Chart Trader Pro (MT5)
Professional On-Chart Execution & Risk Management

Upgrade your MetaTrader 5 terminal with  Nexus Chart Trader Pro. Designed for speed and precision, this panel replaces the default trading controls with a professional cockpit featuring visual risk calculations, automated management, and live news integration.

Key Features:

  • 📐 Visual Risk Tool: Drag and drop Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. Instantly see your Risk-to-Reward ratio (R-Multiple) and exact dollar risk before you trade.

  • 📰 Integrated News: Built-in feed displays High Impact USD news events (via Forex Factory) directly on your panel so you never get caught off guard.

  • 🛡️ Auto-Management: Protect your profits with automatic Breakeven triggers and dynamic Trailing Stops.

  • 📊 Smart Dashboard: Monitor real-time Equity, Floating PnL, and a Candle Countdown timer in a sleek, dark-mode interface.

  • ⚡ Fast Execution: Execute trades, Reverse positions, or Close All instantly with one click.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5 (Desktop) with WebRequest enabled.


More from author
TickBasedATR
Varun Katoch
Indicators
TickATR Indicator for MT5 Description The TickATR indicator is a powerful volatility measurement tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the Average True Range (ATR) in terms of actual price ticks. This innovative approach provides traders with a more precise and instrument-independent way to gauge market volatility compared to traditional ATR indicators. By measuring volatility in ticks rather than price units, TickATR offers consistent readings across different instruments regardless of their pric
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review