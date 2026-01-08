Better Winner Oscillator

The Winner Oscillator is a volume-weighted momentum indicator that measures market strength between 0 and 100. This technical tool combines price action with volume data to provide traders with clearer signals about potential trend changes and market conditions.

The indicator uses two main parameters - Periods and SmoothingPeriod. The Periods parameter controls the lookback window for calculations, while SmoothingPeriod determines how the data is averaged. Together, these create a histogram that oscillates between bullish (lime) and bearish (red) conditions.

Built-in alert functionality notifies traders when the oscillator crosses back from overbought territory (above 70) or oversold territory (below 30). The UseCurrentBar parameter allows traders to choose whether alerts trigger on the current forming bar or only on completed bars, providing flexibility for different trading styles.

The Winner Oscillator excels at identifying divergences and extreme market conditions, making it valuable for both reversal and momentum traders across all timeframes and markets.