Trade Anomalo MT5 EA

This Expert Advisor implements a trend‑adaptive grid hedging strategy designed to operate on trending markets (e.g., XAUUSD on H1) using the following logic:

Trend-Based Entry:
 The system uses a pair of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to identify the dominant market direction:
 – EMA Fast > EMA Slow → looks for BUY opportunities
 – EMA Fast < EMA Slow → looks for SELL opportunities

Grid Trading:
 The EA opens incremental orders along the trend at fixed distances (GridPoints), with fixed or incremental lot options configurable for conservative approaches.
 – Grid spacing is adjustable to adapt to instrument volatility.

Active Risk Management:
 Multiple safety controls are implemented:

HARD Kill-Switch (DD %): closes all trades if overall drawdown exceeds a configurable threshold (e.g., 25–30%).

Directional Kill: blocks only the losing side beyond a configurable percentage, allowing the opposite side to operate.

Dominant Side Protection: prevents excessive exposure on a dominant side.

Spread and trading hours filters avoid unfavorable market conditions.

Order Handling & Lot Normalization:
 The EA automatically normalizes lot sizes according to broker rules to prevent execution errors on standard or cent accounts.

Configurable Parameters:

EMA periods

GridPoints (grid distance)

BaseLot / LotStep

MaxTradesSide

TargetProfitUSD

Max Drawdown % (Kill-Switch)

Directional DD % (Directional Kill)

Trading hours

Max spread

Risk Management:
 The system does not guarantee profits. It includes built-in protection mechanisms to minimize potential losses. It does not use automatic martingale or non-standard external indicators.


🛡️ Safety Levels

1) HARD Kill-Switch:
 Closes all positions if account drawdown exceeds the defined threshold, preventing catastrophic losses.

2) Directional Kill:
 Blocks only the losing side if its performance drops below a set percentage, keeping the opposite side active for potential recovery.

3) Dominant Side Protection:
 Prevents excessive opening of trades on a dominant side during adverse conditions.

4) Spread & Time Filters:
 Prevents trades during high spread conditions or outside the most liquid trading hours.
