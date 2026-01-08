Smart Hedge Player

1. Core Configuration & Magic Number Management

Professional Trading Foundation

Magic Number System : Isolate EA trades for precise tracking and management

Deviation Control : Customizable slippage tolerance for all orders

Visual Interface : Customizable on-chart panel with adjustable font sizing

Even Order Offset: Configurable price spacing between sequence orders

Perfect for traders who need clear trade identification and precise execution control.

2. Twelve-Step Order Sequence System

Revolutionary Multi-Order Strategy

12 Configurable Order Slots : Complete control over each step in the sequence

Flexible Lot Progression : Built-in Fibonacci-inspired lot progression (0.01 to 0.45)

Individual Price Settings : Set specific entry prices for each order slot

Independent TP/SL Configuration : Customize take-profit and stop-loss for each step

Sequential Execution: Orders trigger automatically based on previous fills

Transforms traditional single-entry trading into a sophisticated multi-level strategy.

3. Intelligent Sequence Management

Automated Order Progression

State Tracking : Monitors all 12 order states (0=inactive, 1=pending, 2=filled)

Automatic Progression : Moves through sequence steps without manual intervention

Direction Memory : Remembers initial trade direction for hedge calculations

Complete Reset Function: Full sequence restart capability

Ensures consistent strategy execution while eliminating emotional decision-making.

4. Advanced Triggering Mechanisms

Multiple Entry Methodologies

M1 Candle-Based Triggering : Automatically initiates sequences based on 1-minute candle closes

Manual Button Control : Direct order placement via BUY/SELL buttons for each slot

Pending Order Adoption : Automatically detects and adopts manually placed pending orders

Price Propagation: Intelligent price calculation for subsequent sequence orders

Combines automated intelligence with manual override capability for maximum flexibility.

5. Smart Order Type Detection

Intelligent Order Placement Logic

Market vs. Pending Detection : Automatically determines optimal order type

Relative Price Analysis : Compares entry price to current market for order type selection

Stop/Limit Auto-Selection : Chooses between stop and limit orders based on price position

Broker Compliance: Ensures all orders meet minimum distance requirements

Eliminates order type errors and optimizes execution for each market condition.

6. Comprehensive Hedge Strategy

Professional Risk Management

Alternating Direction Logic : Even-numbered orders follow initial direction, odd-numbered hedge

Dynamic Price Calculation : Computes hedge order prices based on SL and offset parameters

Proportional Lot Sizing : Hedge positions sized according to pre-defined progression

Auto-Cancellation: Pending orders automatically cancel when trades close

Creates a sophisticated risk management matrix that protects capital while maintaining profit potential.

7. Visual Control Panel

Professional Trading Interface

Complete Order Overview : Real-time display of all 12 sequence slots

Interactive Controls : BUY/SELL buttons for each order slot

Live Price Updates : Automatic propagation of prices across sequence

Quick-Action Buttons : One-click CLOSE ALL and RESET functions

Color-Coded Status: Visual indicators for easy monitoring

Provides complete trading control without leaving the chart interface.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Sequence Automation

Automatic Step Progression : Moves through 12-step sequence without manual input

Order State Tracking : Continuous monitoring of all pending and filled orders

Smart Fill Detection : Automatically detects when orders fill and progresses sequence

Completion Recognition: Identifies when full sequence completes and resets for next cycle

Advanced Risk Management

Multi-Level Position Sizing : Progressive lot sizing manages risk exposure

Hedging Strategy : Alternating directions reduce overall portfolio risk

Independent TP/SL : Each order has customized risk parameters

Auto-Cancel Protection: Eliminates orphaned pending orders

Professional Execution

Smart Order Type Selection : Automatically chooses market, stop, or limit orders

Price Normalization : Ensures all prices meet broker precision requirements

Error-Resistant Design : Comprehensive error handling and recovery

CTrade Integration: Utilizes MQL5's professional trading class

Flexible Triggering Options

Time-Based Automation : M1 candle triggers for systematic entry

Manual Control : Complete manual control via panel buttons

Hybrid Approach : Combine automated and manual triggering as needed

Pending Order Integration: Works with manually placed pending orders

Comprehensive Trade Management

Bulk Close Function : Close all positions with single click

Sequence Reset : Complete restart of trading sequence

Pending Order Cleanup : Automatic cancellation of orphaned orders

Complete Logging: Detailed print statements for all actions

Technical Excellence

Robust Architecture

State Machine Design : Professional sequence tracking and management

Memory Efficient : Minimal resource consumption during operation

Stable Performance : Designed for 24/7 operation without degradation

Clean Object Management: Proper creation and deletion of chart objects

Professional Coding Standards

Modular Design : Well-organized, maintainable code structure

Comprehensive Error Handling : Graceful handling of all error conditions

Complete Documentation : Clear comments and logical flow

MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications

User Experience Design

Intuitive Interface : Logical layout with clear visual hierarchy

Real-Time Feedback : Immediate visual confirmation of all actions

Easy Configuration : Straightforward input parameters with sensible defaults

Minimal Learning Curve: Professional tools presented accessibly

How It Works - The Smart Hedge Strategy

Phase 1: Initial Trigger

Candle-Based Entry: Monitors 1-minute candle closes for initial direction Manual Alternative: Can be manually triggered via BUY/SELL button First Order Placement: Places first order in sequence with specified lot size Price Propagation: Calculates and sets prices for remaining sequence orders

Phase 2: Sequence Execution

Automatic Progression: Each filled order triggers placement of next in sequence Alternating Direction: Even slots follow initial direction, odd slots hedge Price Management: Maintains proper price spacing between orders Risk Control: Independent TP/SL for each order manages individual risk

Phase 3: Completion & Reset

Sequence Completion: Recognizes when all 12 orders have filled Automatic Reset: Prepares for next trading cycle Position Management: Continues to manage open positions Ready State: Awaits next triggering event

Why Choose Smart Hedge Player EA?

For Systematic Traders

Rule-Based Approach : Eliminates emotional trading decisions

Consistent Execution : Same logic applied to every trade sequence

Risk Management First : Built-in hedging and position sizing control

Performance Tracking: Clear, measurable strategy results

For Portfolio Managers

Multi-Order Strategy : Diversifies entries across price levels

Hedging Capability : Reduces overall portfolio risk

Scalable Design : Works with any account size

Professional Grade: Suitable for institutional-level strategies

For All Experience Levels

Beginner-Friendly : Simple setup with comprehensive defaults

Advanced Customization : Extensive parameters for experienced traders

Educational Value : Learn sophisticated strategies through observation

Risk-Aware Design: Multiple layers of protection for capital preservation

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Account : Any MT5 account (Demo or Real)

Minimum Capital : Flexible based on lot size settings (from $100 micro accounts)

Symbols : Works with all Forex pairs and other liquid symbols

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation with M1 triggering

Support & Updates

Complete Documentation : Detailed setup guide and strategy explanation

Regular Updates : Continuous improvement based on user feedback

Market Support : Direct support through MQL5 market channels

Strategy Community: Access to other users for optimization tips

Risk Management & Best Practices