ML Gold Regime EA

AI-Driven Gold Regime Intelligence

Backtest Period: 01/01/2025 – 31/12/2025
Asset Focus: Gold (XAU precision environment)

🧠 Data Integrity & AI Foundation

This system operates on institution-grade data quality, ensuring the AI regime logic adapts to real market behavior — not noise.

  • History Quality: 100%

  • Bars Analyzed: 24,254

  • Ticks Processed: 72,601,471

  • Symbol Scope: 1 (Gold-focused intelligence)

ML_Gold_Regime_EA does not diversify symbols — it masters regimes.

💰 Growth Performance

Starting from a modest base, the EA demonstrates scalable intelligence, not brute force.

📈 Growth is achieved through regime alignment, not constant exposure.

🛡️ Risk Architecture (AI-Controlled)

Unlike traditional EAs, this system accepts drawdown as a cost of regime transition, not failure.

  • Balance Drawdown (Max): 40.12%

  • Equity Drawdown (Max): 41.38%

  • Absolute Drawdown: <$400

🧬 The AI survives volatility phases and re-engages when conditions normalize.

⚙️ Efficiency & Statistical Strength

This is where ML logic reveals itself — not in win rate, but in payoff asymmetry.

  • Profit Factor: 1.80

  • Recovery Factor: 300.44

  • Sharpe Ratio: 12.37

🧠 Losses are frequent — profits are decisive.

🔁 Trade Engine Behavior

  • Total Trades: 19,508

  • Winning Trades: 37.92%

  • Losing Trades: 62.08%

⚠️ This is intentional.
The EA filters regimes, not individual trades.

🚀 Extreme Market Events (Handled)

  • Max Consecutive Wins: 10

  • Max Consecutive Losses: 24

🟡 The system absorbs pressure, survives extreme sequences, and recovers.

🌍 Session & Time Intelligence

The AI adapts behavior across global gold liquidity cycles:

  • Asia: Stabilization & positioning

  • Europe: Expansion & confirmation

  • US: Volatility exploitation

📆 Strongest Months: April, May, September, October
📅 Active Days: Monday – Friday (institutional flow)

📊 Statistical Validation

  • Z-Score: -1.32 (81.32%)

  • LR Correlation: 1.00

📐 Results confirm consistency — not randomness.

🏆 Final Verdict

ML_Gold_Regime_EA is NOT designed for:
❌ Low-risk scalping
❌ Emotional traders
❌ Fixed-logic systems
❌ Small expectations

It IS designed for:
✅ AI-driven regime trading
✅ Gold volatility specialists
✅ Long-term scaling accounts
✅ Traders who understand drawdown ≠ failure

🟨 One-Line Identity (Seller Poster Ready)

ML_Gold_Regime_EA uses machine-learning regime intelligence to transform gold market volatility into structured, high-impact growth.



