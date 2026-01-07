Triple Timeframe 15 Pairs Scanner

Product Name: Pro Scanner Elite Execution Terminal

Short Description

A professional 11-column multi-timeframe scanner and one-click execution terminal designed for high-probability M15 trend trading with built-in Break-Even management.

Detailed Description

The Pro-Scanner Elite is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading workstation. It eliminates "analysis paralysis" by monitoring up to 15 currency pairs simultaneously and filtering them through a sophisticated triple-timeframe logic.

The Strategy (Triple-Filter Logic)

The scanner only generates a BUY or SELL signal when three layers of the market align:

The Big Picture (D1): Price must be on the correct side of the 50 EMA. The Trend (H4): Medium-term momentum must match the Daily direction. The Entry (M15): An RSI "Hook" identifies the perfect exhaustion point for high-precision entries.

Key Features

One-Click Execution: No more manual entry. Click the "TRADE" button to instantly open a position with auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Dynamic Break-Even (BE): The "SET BE" button turns Green when your trade is in safe profit. One click moves your Stop Loss to the entry price + spread.

Strength Meter: Uses ADX filtering to label signals as MID or STRONG , ensuring you only trade when the market is moving.

Emergency Close All: A dedicated safety button to flatten all positions across all symbols in a single millisecond.

Clean UI Architecture: Optimized 11-column layout with zero overlap, designed for professional 4K and HD displays.

Technical Specifications

Timeframe Focus: Optimized for M15 Entries.

Asset Class: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.

Account Type: Hedging and Netting compatible.

User Guide (The PDF Manual Content)

How to Start

Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart (it will monitor all pairs in the background). Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked in your terminal. Set your Default Lot Size in the Input settings.

Trading Rules