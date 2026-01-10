Expert Advisor Builder

EA Builder – Create Your Own Trading Strategies

This is NOT a ready-to-use Expert Advisor.

This product is an EA Builder.

It allows you to build, test, and optimize your own strategies for any symbol instead of using fixed presets.

Think of it as your own trading kitchen:

all the tools are ready — you choose the ingredients, test them, and create your own edge.

Each symbol behaves differently, so optimization is required before use.

Past results do not guarantee future results.

How to use (Simple steps)

Attach the EA to an M30 chart (recommended timeframe). Open Strategy Tester and select the same symbol and M30 timeframe. Optimize: Entry time (30-minute slots)

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Direction mode (Buy / Sell / Auto) Analyze results and choose the edge that fits your risk. Save the settings as a preset (.set file). Repeat the process for each pair you want to trade. Forward test on demo before going live.

Important notes