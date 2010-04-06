Bollinger Bands Speed MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.21
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Bollinger Bands Speed" for MT5, No Repaint.
Speed of Bollinger Bands - is a unique trend indicator.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.
- Speed is the 1st derivative of standard Bollinger Bands.
- Bollinger Bands speed indicator shows how fast BB middle line and BB borders change their directions.
- By default: Blue line is the speed of BB middle line, Red line - speed of bottom border, Green one - speed of top border.
- It is recommended to use BB Speed in trend strategies, if speed of BB middle line value is < 0: trend goes down, and if value is > 0: trend goes up.
- You can consider following trading entries:
- Open Buy trade when blue line is above 0 and green line crosses blue one upward.
- Open Sell trade when blue line is below 0 and red line crosses blue one downward.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.