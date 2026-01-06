Golden tut xauusd scalper

Kemet Pro Gold Scaping Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad 5 (9) Experts

KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Other Gold Symbols: Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) Account: Type ( ECN ) RAW Spread Leverage: 1:200 (preferred) up to 1:500 maximum Minimum D