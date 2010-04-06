Price Action OB EA mw

PRICE ACTION OB EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research!





Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - OutsideBar!





Trading System Features:

- System is not wasting money for high commissions as many scalpers.

- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.

- System is NOT using any dangerous grid methods.

- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.

- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.

- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.

- Compensation mode is available in EA settings.

- Trend and Oscillator filters are built-in.

- Dynamic Trailing Stop is built-in as well.

- Trading pairs: NZDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, AUDCHF.

- Timeframe: D1.

- Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities at the end of the candle. If system did not set orders after day candle is formed (on D1 timeframe) - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.





How to install:

- Open 7 recommended charts:

NZDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, AUDCHF.

- Select D1 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.

- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).





