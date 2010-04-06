Bears Power HTF mx

Crypto_Forex Indicator Bears Power HTF for MT4.





- Bears Power HTF oscillator is a great filter for "SELL" entries. HTF means - higher time frame.

- Bulls and Bears Power indicators are used to measure the strength of corresponding trends in trading.

- Bears Power measures the strength of sellers' position.

- Bears Power HTF indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.

- This Indicator allows you to attach Bears Power from higher timeframe to your current chart .

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts of 0 level cross.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.