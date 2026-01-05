Eudora Euro
- Experts
- Gabriele Volpato
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 5 January 2026
- Activations: 10
🏆 EUDORA EURO - Dominate EUR/USD
The trading system you've been looking for. Ready to use. Zero configuration.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚡ EUDORA TECHNOLOGY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
▸ PROPRIETARY ENTRY SYSTEM
Entry algorithm developed through years of analysis. Enters only when conditions are optimal.
▸ SMART RECOVERY
Intelligent recovery system. Turns losses into opportunities without excessive risk.
▸ SELF-HEALING TECHNOLOGY
Winning trades automatically offset losing ones. The system balances itself.
▸ DYNAMIC PROTECTION
Adaptive trailing stop that protects profits and lets winners run.
▸ NEWS SHIELD
Built-in news filter. Automatically avoids moments of uncontrolled high volatility.
▸ MULTI-PAIR VALIDATION
Confirms signals by cross-referencing multiple currency pairs. Operates only on high-probability setups.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🚀 5 MODES - ONE CLICK
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Choose your style. We handle the rest.
★ CONSERVATIVE - Stable growth ($2,000+)
★★ BALANCED - Perfect equilibrium ($1,000+)
★★★ AGGRESSIVE - Accelerate profits ($500+)
★★★★ TURBO - High speed ($300+)
★★★★★ EXTREME - Maximum power ($200+)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📊 COMMAND CENTER
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Real-time control dashboard:
▸ Entry proximity indicator
▸ Conditions monitor
▸ Live P/L tracking
▸ Position status
▸ Visual chart overlay
Always know what it's doing and why.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🧪 REALISTIC BACKTEST
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
For accurate results:
▸ Use "Every tick based on real ticks"
▸ Variable spread (NOT fixed)
▸ At least 12 months of data
▸ Capital adequate to chosen profile
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🛡️ TOTAL PROTECTION
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
▸ Spread filter
▸ Drawdown limiter
▸ Automatic news blackout
▸ Capital guardian
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚙️ REQUIREMENTS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
▸ EUR/USD | H1 | MetaTrader 5
▸ Leverage 1:100+
▸ VPS recommended
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💎 INCLUDED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
▸ Eudora Euro EA v2.00
▸ 5 preconfigured profiles
▸ Integrated dashboard
▸ Direct support
▸ Lifetime updates
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💰 PRICE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🚀 Launch: $399
📈 Increases every 10 sales
🎯 Final: $1,499
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🌐 EUDORA
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
eudoralab.tech | info@eudoralab.tech
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test on demo first.