Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Force Index with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint.
- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.
- It is great to take Sell trades from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy trades from dynamic OverSold zone.
- This indicator is excellent for Momentum trading into the trend direction.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line.
- Force index itself is powerful oscillator - that measures the amount of power used to move the price.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.