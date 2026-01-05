MT5 Telegram
- Utilities
- Alireza Kalamati
- Version: 1.0
Telegram Signal Sender for MetaTrader 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) provides a streamlined interface between MetaTrader 5 and Telegram. It is designed to automatically forward trading events—including order execution, closure, and modifications—to specified Telegram channels, groups, or private chats in real-time.
Developed with a focus on reliability and performance, this utility is suitable for signal providers, prop traders, and individuals who require remote monitoring of their trading accounts.
Key Features
- Real-Time Integration: Sends notifications immediately upon trade execution or modification.
- Customizable Templates: Message formats can be adjusted using standard placeholders to suit your specific reporting needs.
- Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Options to monitor all market symbols or filter for a specific instrument.
- Optimization: Uses timer-based checks to ensure low CPU usage and prevent terminal lag.
- UTF-8 Support: Fully compatible with multi-language messages (including Persian, Arabic, Cyrillic, etc.).
Notification Content
The EA generates detailed reports for the following events:
- Position Opened: Symbol, Order Type (Buy/Sell), Volume, Open Price, SL/TP levels, Ticket Number, and Server Time.
- Position Closed: Settlement details including Profit/Loss, Close Price, and Trade Duration.
- Modifications: Alerts when Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are adjusted.
Installation & Setup Guide
To ensure proper functionality, please follow these steps:
1. Telegram Configuration
- Create a bot via @BotFather in Telegram and obtain your API Token.
- Obtain the Chat ID for the destination (Channel, Group, or Private Chat).
2. MetaTrader 5 Configuration (Crucial Step)
- Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
- Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
- Add the following URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org
3. EA Initialization
- Attach the EA to any chart.
- Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.
- (Optional) Enable "Test Mode" to verify the connection.
Use Cases
- Signal Broadcasting: Automatically share trades with subscribers in a channel.
- Remote Monitoring: Track algorithmic or manual trading activity away from the terminal.
- Journaling: Maintain a real-time log of trading activities in a private chat.
Developer Note
This tool is provided as a free utility for the trading community. It is developed by Mahdi, specializing in AI-driven financial systems and MQL5 development.
If you find this utility helpful for your workflow, your feedback and reviews are appreciated.