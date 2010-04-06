HSS Pro Price Action EA rq
- Experts
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 26.19
- Activations: 10
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA - is a great intraday trading system based on the price action research!
This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 8 corresponding pairs!
Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action patterns - Hammer and Shooting Star which are combined with trend and scalping techniques!
EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions.
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:
Expert Advisor Features:
- EA can run on 8 pairs simultaneously.
- Automatic lots calculation depending on account balance.
- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.
- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.
- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.
- Smart Filtering system: Trend filter, Oscillator filter, Working days filter, Working hours filter, Spread filter.
- Min required account balance to run the robot is just $100.
- Leverage of account: 1:30 to 1:2000 is OK.
- Trading pairs: GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY.
- Timeframe: H1.
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities according to Working days filter and Working hours filter (in EU and US sessions). If system did not open trades during operating time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.
- With Adaptive Trailing Stop & BreakEven functions.
- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart.
How to install:
- Open 8 recommended charts:
GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY.
- Select H1 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).
IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to adjust Working hours filter - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads: ECN or Raw spread for better performance.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.