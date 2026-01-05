Evergreen XAUUSD
- Experts
- Firdaus Salim
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System
This EA runs 5 strategies simultaneously across multiple timeframes. It manages positions during the week and closes all trades before the weekend.
HOW IT WORKS
- Multi-Strategy Logic: Five strategies work together. Some follow trends, some trade reversals. This diversification is designed to smooth the equity curve.
- Adaptive Grid: The system uses grid positioning with volatility-based spacing. When volatility increases, grid spacing widens automatically.
- Exposure Control: A hard-coded exposure ceiling prevents the system from opening new trades when risk reaches a defined threshold.
- Weekend Protocol: All positions close Friday at 20:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). The system does not hold positions over weekends.
LAUNCH PRICING - $97
The price increases as more copies are sold:
|Current Price
|$97
|After 50 copies
|$297
|After 150 copies
|$597
|Final Price
|$997
Price increases without prior notice.
All purchases include lifetime updates at no additional cost.
HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS
MEDIUM Profile (9-year backtest, $10,000 starting balance):
|Metric
|Backtest Result
|Net Return
|+1,710%
|Profit Factor
|1.75
|Win Rate
|91.6%
|Max Drawdown
|25%
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.46
HIGH Profile uses larger position sizes and accepts higher drawdowns. Use MEDIUM unless you fully understand the increased risk.
TEST BEFORE BUYING
We recommend testing the system before purchase:
- Download the Free Demo from this page
- Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5
- Run tests on XAUUSD across different time periods
- Evaluate how the system handles various market conditions
REQUIREMENTS
- Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected)
- Minimum Balance: $100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Broker: Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5