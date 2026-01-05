US30 FiboRunner PRO Trend Only Multi Timeframe
- Experts
- Alain Andras Korodi
- Version: 1.24
- Activations: 10
US30 FiboRunner TrendOnly PRO Multi-Timeframe is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for US30 (Dow Jones).
The EA trades exclusively in the direction of the trend and uses Fibonacci pullbacks (0.50–0.618) across multiple timeframes.
The combination of a higher timeframe for quality and smaller timeframes for additional trades creates a stable and controlled trading system.
The Expert Advisor uses Market Orders, sets the Stop Loss directly during OrderSend, and therefore avoids typical pending-order problems.
🔹 Trading Logic (short & clear)
The EA consists of three strategies that are intelligently prioritized:
RUNNER – H4 (main strategy)
-
Trend filter: EMA50 / EMA200
-
Fibonacci pullback 0.50–0.618
-
50% partial close → BreakEven → Trailing Stop
-
Goal: capture large trend moves
MINI – M15 (stable)
-
Trend-only Fibonacci pullback
-
Rejection confirmation
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Optional ATR-based Take Profit
MICRO – M5 (optional)
-
More trades in calm markets
-
TP & SL only
-
Disabled by default
🔹 Features & Benefits
-
US30-only with automatic symbol detection
-
Trend-only trading (no sideways strategies)
-
Multi-timeframe system (H4 / M15 / M5)
-
Fibonacci 0.50–0.618 pullback strategy
-
Stop Loss always set at entry
-
No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage trading
-
Spread filter optimized for US30
-
Partial close, BreakEven & Trailing Stop
-
EOD Close (Zurich time)
-
KillSwitch on error storm
-
Large professional chart HUD with Reset button
🔹 Chart HUD
The integrated WideHUD shows, among other things:
-
Total PnL (open & realized)
-
Status of RUNNER / MINI / MICRO
-
Trend bias (EMA50/200)
-
Spread status
-
Partial & trailing status
-
Trade statistics
-
RESET button directly on the chart
🔹 Test Note (important)
Test lots:
-
RUNNER (H4) = 2.0 lots
-
MINI (M15) = 1.0 lot
-
MICRO (M5) = 0.5 lot
For demonstration purposes only. Lot sizes are fully adjustable. Results scale with risk setup, account size, and broker conditions.
🔹 Recommended Use
-
Instrument: US30 (Dow Jones CFD)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframe: any (EA uses internal timeframes)
-
Start: Strategy Tester & demo account recommended
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading CFDs and indices involves high risk and may lead to losses up to a total loss.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This Expert Advisor does not constitute financial advice.