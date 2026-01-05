US30 FiboRunner PRO Trend Only Multi Timeframe

US30 FiboRunner TrendOnly PRO Multi-Timeframe is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for US30 (Dow Jones).

The EA trades exclusively in the direction of the trend and uses Fibonacci pullbacks (0.50–0.618) across multiple timeframes.

The combination of a higher timeframe for quality and smaller timeframes for additional trades creates a stable and controlled trading system.

The Expert Advisor uses Market Orders, sets the Stop Loss directly during OrderSend, and therefore avoids typical pending-order problems.

🔹 Trading Logic (short & clear)

The EA consists of three strategies that are intelligently prioritized:

RUNNER – H4 (main strategy)

Trend filter: EMA50 / EMA200

Fibonacci pullback 0.50–0.618

50% partial close → BreakEven → Trailing Stop

Goal: capture large trend moves

MINI – M15 (stable)

Trend-only Fibonacci pullback

Rejection confirmation

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

Optional ATR-based Take Profit

MICRO – M5 (optional)

More trades in calm markets

TP & SL only

Disabled by default

🔹 Features & Benefits

US30-only with automatic symbol detection

Trend-only trading (no sideways strategies)

Multi-timeframe system (H4 / M15 / M5)

Fibonacci 0.50–0.618 pullback strategy

Stop Loss always set at entry

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage trading

Spread filter optimized for US30

Partial close, BreakEven & Trailing Stop

EOD Close (Zurich time)

KillSwitch on error storm

Large professional chart HUD with Reset button

🔹 Chart HUD

The integrated WideHUD shows, among other things:

Total PnL (open & realized)

Status of RUNNER / MINI / MICRO

Trend bias (EMA50/200)

Spread status

Partial & trailing status

Trade statistics

RESET button directly on the chart

🔹 Test Note (important)

Test lots:

RUNNER (H4) = 2.0 lots

MINI (M15) = 1.0 lot

MICRO (M5) = 0.5 lot

For demonstration purposes only. Lot sizes are fully adjustable. Results scale with risk setup, account size, and broker conditions.

🔹 Recommended Use

Instrument: US30 (Dow Jones CFD)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: any (EA uses internal timeframes)

Start: Strategy Tester & demo account recommended

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and indices involves high risk and may lead to losses up to a total loss.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This Expert Advisor does not constitute financial advice.