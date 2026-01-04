US30_FiboRunner_TrendOnly_PRO is a Trend-Only Fibonacci Pullback EA for US30 (Dow Jones) on MT5.

It trades only in the direction of the trend (H4 EMA50/200) and enters via market order when price pulls back into the Fibo zone 0.50–0.618.

StopLoss is set immediately on OrderSend (market-safe), no pending orders, optional partial close / BE / trailing + EOD close (Zurich).

Features

US30-only (automatic alias detection: US30/DOW/DJI etc.)

Trend filter H4: EMA50 vs EMA200 (TrendOnly)

Entry: pullback into Fibo 0.50–0.618 + zone tolerance (points)

Trend quality: MA gap vs ATR (avoids sideways markets)

Overextension filter: no entry if price is too far from EMA200

Market entries only: no pending orders → fewer broker/cancel issues

SL at Send: every trade is opened with a StopLoss

Margin-safe: lot size reduced if margin is insufficient (OrderCalcMargin)

Management: 50% partial close → BE lock → optional trailing (US30 points)

Zurich session: trading window + EOD close 22:00 ZH

Runner rule: from X profit the trade can remain open over EOD

Clean chart: no objects, optional Comment HUD

KillSwitch (optional): stops EA on error storm, optional close-all + manual reset

Recommended use

Instrument: US30 (broker alias is detected automatically)

Trend timeframe: H4 (used internally – EA can run on any chart)

Times: default 01:15–22:00 Zurich, EOD close 22:00

For live accounts: start with demo / Strategy Tester first, then conservative (small lots)

Note on screenshots/backtests

All shown test results/screenshots are examples and may have been created with lot size 1.0. Results scale depending on lot size, account size, spread/slippage, commissions, and broker execution.

Risk warning

Trading CFDs/indices involves high risk and may lead to losses up to total loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Broker conditions such as spread, slippage, and execution quality can affect performance. This Expert Advisor is not financial advice. Please test the EA first in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.