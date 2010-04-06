WPR with Alerts mq

Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with Alerts" for MT4, No Repaint.





- WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping.

- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.

- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.

- It is great to take Sell entries from strong OverBought zone (above -10) and Buy entries from strong OverSold zone (below -90).

- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries from OverSold/OverBought areas as well.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.