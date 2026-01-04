US30 Empire AI

US30 Empire | Automated Index Breakout System

In trading, risk management matters more than prediction.

US30 Empire is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Dow Jones index (US30). The EA is based on a structured New York session breakout approach, focusing on periods of increased market activity.

The system is designed with risk control as a core principle, using predefined Stop Loss levels and built-in account protection rules.

💎 Key Strategy Features

Box Breakout Logic

Monitors a predefined pre-market price range and trades potential breakouts during the New York session open.

Monitors a predefined pre-market price range and trades potential breakouts during the New York session open.

Trend Filter

An internal H1 SMA (50) trend filter is used to reduce counter-trend entries and unstable market conditions.

An internal trend filter is used to reduce counter-trend entries and unstable market conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management

Optional automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.

Optional automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.

Account Protection Controls

Built-in limits for: Maximum daily loss Maximum total equity drawdown Trading is paused automatically if risk limits are reached.

Built-in limits for: Trading is paused automatically if risk limits are reached.

🛡 Safety & Risk Control

No Martingale

No Grid

No Arbitrage

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

Optional trailing stop to manage open profits

⚙️ Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones, WS30, DJ30 – broker dependent)

US30 (Dow Jones, WS30, DJ30 – broker dependent) Timeframe: M15 (H1 used internally for trend filtering)

M15 (H1 used internally for trend filtering) Minimum Balance: $500

$500 Recommended Balance: $1,500+ for conservative risk settings

$1,500+ for conservative risk settings Broker: Low-spread / ECN preferred

Low-spread / ECN preferred VPS: Recommended for stable execution and session accuracy

🔧 Input Parameters

UseDynamicRisk

Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance

Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance RiskPercent

Percentage of account risked per trade (lower values recommended for stability)

Percentage of account risked per trade (lower values recommended for stability) MaxDailyLoss

Daily equity loss limit (EA stops trading if reached)

Daily equity loss limit (EA stops trading if reached) MaxTotalDD

Total equity drawdown limit for account protection

Total equity drawdown limit for account protection BoxStartHour / BoxEndHour

Configurable server-time window for the breakout range

👤 Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders focused on index instruments

✔ Users who value structured risk control

✔ Traders using VPS for session-based systems

Not suitable for:

• Traders expecting guaranteed profits

• Grid or martingale strategies

• Users unable to keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Notice

Trading indices involves significant risk. Market volatility, spreads, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

📩 Support

For setup assistance or general questions, please contact me via MQL5 Private Messages after purchase.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.

Developer:

Mohd Feroze (Feroze)

MQL5 Developer