Smart Trend Consensus MT5

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool

Want to track trends across multiple timeframes without constantly switching charts?

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a technical analysis tool that consolidates data from 7 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). The indicator uses 7 technical criteria to evaluate trend status on each timeframe and displays all information on a visual dashboard.

A multi-dimensional analysis tool that helps traders save time monitoring markets.

User Guide | Other languages

Key Features

Real-Time 7 Timeframe Analysis

Monitor from M1 to D1 on a single dashboard. No need to switch charts or manually calculate to compare multiple timeframes.

7-Criteria Evaluation System

Each timeframe is analyzed based on 7 technical factors:

  • ADX Directional Index (+DI vs -DI)
  • EMA50 Position (Price vs fast moving average)
  • EMA200 Alignment (Fast MA vs slow MA relationship)
  • MACD Momentum (MACD line vs Signal)
  • RSI Oscillation (Position relative to 50 level)
  • Higher High Pattern (Higher swing structure)
  • Higher Low Pattern (Higher swing structure)

Each criterion equals one "vote". Results are aggregated and classified: Strong trend, weak trend, or sideways.

Confluence Score (0-100%)

Measures alignment level between 7 timeframes. High confluence shows timeframes moving in the same direction. Low confluence reflects divergence between timeframes.

Dashboard Status Display

Status Title Description
Strong Uptrend 7/7 TFs bullish All timeframes agree bullish
Strong Downtrend 7/7 TFs bearish All timeframes agree bearish
Uptrend 5-6/7 TFs bullish Majority timeframes lean bullish
Downtrend 5-6/7 TFs bearish Majority timeframes lean bearish
Pullback Likely Conflict Current TF conflicts with overall trend
Consolidation Waiting Current TF direction unclear
Sideways Market Choppy Mixed signals (≤4/7 TFs agree)

How to Read the Dashboard

Top Section: Current Timeframe Trend

Shows trend analysis on the chart you're viewing:

  • Trend status (UP/DOWN/WEAK/RANGE)
  • Confidence percentage (votes / 7)
  • Strength level (based on ADX value)

Middle Section: Overall Consensus

Weighted aggregate of all 7 timeframes - provides the "big picture" view.

Bottom Section: Status Classification

Shows confluence status and alignment level between timeframes.

TF Strip (7 Dots)

Visual scan of all timeframes from M1 (fastest) to D1 (slowest). Unified colors reflect clear trend. Mixed colors reflect directionless market.

Who Is This For

New Traders

Tool helps track multi-timeframe trends visually without constantly switching charts.

Experienced Traders

Save time on multi-timeframe analysis, quickly assess alignment level between TFs.

Scalpers & Day Traders

Real-time dashboard updates (every 500ms) suitable for continuous market monitoring.

Swing Traders

Confluence analysis on D1/H4/H1 timeframes supports long-term trend assessment.

What Makes It Different

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 doesn't simply display moving averages. The indicator uses a 7-criteria evaluation system combining:

  • Trend direction (ADX, EMAs)
  • Momentum (MACD, RSI)
  • Price structure (swing patterns)

Each timeframe is objectively scored based on technical criteria.

Summary

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a multi-timeframe trend analysis tool.

The indicator consolidates data from 7 timeframes, applies 7 evaluation criteria, and displays results on a visual dashboard.

A comprehensive view of market trend status.

7 Timeframes. One Clear Answer.


More from author
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Visual ATR Candlestick Scanner Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
VISUAL ATR CANDLESTICK SCANNER PRO - Enhanced Pattern Recognition The Visual ATR Candlestick Scanner Pro is an indicator designed to automatically identify and filter common candlestick patterns, providing a clearer view of potential market reversals or continuations. I. Key Features & Functionality 1. Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition The indicator automatically recognizes over 25 professional candlestick patterns, classified into clear groups: Strong Bullish Group: Bullish Engulfing,
Price Volume Distribution MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Price Volume Distribution - Professional Volume Distribution Analysis High-performance Volume Profile analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 with visual display and EA integration support. Introduction Price Volume Distribution is an indicator that analyzes trading volume distribution by price level, helping identify high-liquidity zones, POC (Point of Control), and Value Area. The indicator uses M1 data for accurate calculation, displaying a visual histogram with high customizability. User Guide |   O
ChartStyler MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Utilities
ChartStyler applies color schemes to your MetaTrader 5 charts. Choose from preset themes or create your own custom color palette. === FEATURES === Preset Themes: Dark: Modern dark theme with green/red candles on dark background Dark Muted: Subdued candle colors for pattern indicator compatibility Light: Clean white background with clear candle visibility Custom Theme Mode: Background color Foreground color (text, labels) Grid line color Bull candle body color Bear candle body color Candle wick c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review