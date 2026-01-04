Smart Trend Consensus MT5
- Indicators
- Ich Khiem Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool
Want to track trends across multiple timeframes without constantly switching charts?
Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a technical analysis tool that consolidates data from 7 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). The indicator uses 7 technical criteria to evaluate trend status on each timeframe and displays all information on a visual dashboard.
A multi-dimensional analysis tool that helps traders save time monitoring markets.
Key Features
Real-Time 7 Timeframe Analysis
Monitor from M1 to D1 on a single dashboard. No need to switch charts or manually calculate to compare multiple timeframes.
7-Criteria Evaluation System
Each timeframe is analyzed based on 7 technical factors:
- ADX Directional Index (+DI vs -DI)
- EMA50 Position (Price vs fast moving average)
- EMA200 Alignment (Fast MA vs slow MA relationship)
- MACD Momentum (MACD line vs Signal)
- RSI Oscillation (Position relative to 50 level)
- Higher High Pattern (Higher swing structure)
- Higher Low Pattern (Higher swing structure)
Each criterion equals one "vote". Results are aggregated and classified: Strong trend, weak trend, or sideways.
Confluence Score (0-100%)
Measures alignment level between 7 timeframes. High confluence shows timeframes moving in the same direction. Low confluence reflects divergence between timeframes.
Dashboard Status Display
|Status
|Title
|Description
|Strong Uptrend
|7/7 TFs bullish
|All timeframes agree bullish
|Strong Downtrend
|7/7 TFs bearish
|All timeframes agree bearish
|Uptrend
|5-6/7 TFs bullish
|Majority timeframes lean bullish
|Downtrend
|5-6/7 TFs bearish
|Majority timeframes lean bearish
|Pullback Likely
|Conflict
|Current TF conflicts with overall trend
|Consolidation
|Waiting
|Current TF direction unclear
|Sideways Market
|Choppy
|Mixed signals (≤4/7 TFs agree)
How to Read the Dashboard
Top Section: Current Timeframe Trend
Shows trend analysis on the chart you're viewing:
- Trend status (UP/DOWN/WEAK/RANGE)
- Confidence percentage (votes / 7)
- Strength level (based on ADX value)
Middle Section: Overall Consensus
Weighted aggregate of all 7 timeframes - provides the "big picture" view.
Bottom Section: Status Classification
Shows confluence status and alignment level between timeframes.
TF Strip (7 Dots)
Visual scan of all timeframes from M1 (fastest) to D1 (slowest). Unified colors reflect clear trend. Mixed colors reflect directionless market.
Who Is This For
New Traders
Tool helps track multi-timeframe trends visually without constantly switching charts.
Experienced Traders
Save time on multi-timeframe analysis, quickly assess alignment level between TFs.
Scalpers & Day Traders
Real-time dashboard updates (every 500ms) suitable for continuous market monitoring.
Swing Traders
Confluence analysis on D1/H4/H1 timeframes supports long-term trend assessment.
What Makes It Different
Smart Trend Consensus MT5 doesn't simply display moving averages. The indicator uses a 7-criteria evaluation system combining:
- Trend direction (ADX, EMAs)
- Momentum (MACD, RSI)
- Price structure (swing patterns)
Each timeframe is objectively scored based on technical criteria.
Summary
Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a multi-timeframe trend analysis tool.
The indicator consolidates data from 7 timeframes, applies 7 evaluation criteria, and displays results on a visual dashboard.
A comprehensive view of market trend status.
7 Timeframes. One Clear Answer.