Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool

Want to track trends across multiple timeframes without constantly switching charts?

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a technical analysis tool that consolidates data from 7 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). The indicator uses 7 technical criteria to evaluate trend status on each timeframe and displays all information on a visual dashboard.

A multi-dimensional analysis tool that helps traders save time monitoring markets.

Key Features

Real-Time 7 Timeframe Analysis

Monitor from M1 to D1 on a single dashboard. No need to switch charts or manually calculate to compare multiple timeframes.

7-Criteria Evaluation System

Each timeframe is analyzed based on 7 technical factors:

ADX Directional Index (+DI vs -DI)

(+DI vs -DI) EMA50 Position (Price vs fast moving average)

(Price vs fast moving average) EMA200 Alignment (Fast MA vs slow MA relationship)

(Fast MA vs slow MA relationship) MACD Momentum (MACD line vs Signal)

(MACD line vs Signal) RSI Oscillation (Position relative to 50 level)

(Position relative to 50 level) Higher High Pattern (Higher swing structure)

(Higher swing structure) Higher Low Pattern (Higher swing structure)

Each criterion equals one "vote". Results are aggregated and classified: Strong trend, weak trend, or sideways.

Confluence Score (0-100%)

Measures alignment level between 7 timeframes. High confluence shows timeframes moving in the same direction. Low confluence reflects divergence between timeframes.

Dashboard Status Display

Status Title Description Strong Uptrend 7/7 TFs bullish All timeframes agree bullish Strong Downtrend 7/7 TFs bearish All timeframes agree bearish Uptrend 5-6/7 TFs bullish Majority timeframes lean bullish Downtrend 5-6/7 TFs bearish Majority timeframes lean bearish Pullback Likely Conflict Current TF conflicts with overall trend Consolidation Waiting Current TF direction unclear Sideways Market Choppy Mixed signals (≤4/7 TFs agree)

How to Read the Dashboard

Top Section: Current Timeframe Trend

Shows trend analysis on the chart you're viewing:

Trend status (UP/DOWN/WEAK/RANGE)

Confidence percentage (votes / 7)

Strength level (based on ADX value)

Middle Section: Overall Consensus

Weighted aggregate of all 7 timeframes - provides the "big picture" view.

Bottom Section: Status Classification

Shows confluence status and alignment level between timeframes.

TF Strip (7 Dots)

Visual scan of all timeframes from M1 (fastest) to D1 (slowest). Unified colors reflect clear trend. Mixed colors reflect directionless market.

Who Is This For

New Traders

Tool helps track multi-timeframe trends visually without constantly switching charts.

Experienced Traders

Save time on multi-timeframe analysis, quickly assess alignment level between TFs.

Scalpers & Day Traders

Real-time dashboard updates (every 500ms) suitable for continuous market monitoring.

Swing Traders

Confluence analysis on D1/H4/H1 timeframes supports long-term trend assessment.

What Makes It Different

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 doesn't simply display moving averages. The indicator uses a 7-criteria evaluation system combining:

Trend direction (ADX, EMAs)

Momentum (MACD, RSI)

Price structure (swing patterns)

Each timeframe is objectively scored based on technical criteria.

Summary

Smart Trend Consensus MT5 is a multi-timeframe trend analysis tool.

The indicator consolidates data from 7 timeframes, applies 7 evaluation criteria, and displays results on a visual dashboard.

A comprehensive view of market trend status.

7 Timeframes. One Clear Answer.