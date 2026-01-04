Grid Trading Brasil BR

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE: This version is fully localized in PORTUGUESE (PT-BR) (Inputs, Logs, and Comments). If you are looking for the ENGLISH version, please check the global version available in our product list.

Technical Manual & Input Dictionary - GTB v2.1 (MQL5 Market Version)

This is the technical document for GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) for the Market version. It details the strategic operation and the complete dictionary of available parameters.

🏗️ 1. Architecture and Strategy

The Ecosystem

GTB is an intelligent Grid Trading system designed to operate directly on your MetaTrader terminal.

Terminal (MT5): Executes orders, manages the grid, controls risk, and processes native technical indicators. Autonomy: The robot contains all necessary logic internally, ensuring fast and secure execution.

Decision Matrix

The robot uses a combination of classic indicators to determine entry and reversal points.

Trend and Momentum: Analyzes multiple timeframes to align the grid direction with market strength.

Confluence Filters: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ADX to validate entries and avoid trading against strong aggressive flows.

🎛️ 2. Parameter Dictionary (Complete List)

Below is the explanation of the parameters available in the robot's menu.

2.1 Identification

InpLabelSet: Name to identify this preset (e.g., "Aggressive Set EURUSD").

2.2 Signals and Strategy (SignalInputs)

These parameters define WHEN the first order is opened.

Main Strategy

InpStrategyMode : Defines the signal operation mode. STRAT_MODE_INDICATORS (Default/Recommended): Pure Technical Mode. Uses only the internal indicators configured below (RSI, MA, etc.) to generate signals. STRAT_MODE_GEMINI / OPENAI / HYBRID : Experimental simulation modes based on internal reversal and trend logic. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION. STRAT_MODE_SENTIMENT_ONLY : Mode based on myfxbook positions rules. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.

InpMinIAConfidence : (0-100). Signal quality filter. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.

InpMinSignalsReq : How many local indicators (from the list below) must agree to validate an entry? (Ex: 3).

InpAIRequiresIndicators : DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION. true : Forces Confluence. The main strategy signal must be confirmed by local indicators. false : Strategy Autonomy.

InpUpdateInterval: (Minutes). Data update frequency.

Local Indicators (Confluence Filters)

Each indicator can be turned on ( true ) or off ( false ).

1. Trend Filter (Moving Average) InpEnableTrendFilter : Only buys if price > Average. (Critical Filter). InpTrendTF : Average Timeframe. InpTrendPeriod : Average Period. InpTrendMinDistance : Minimum distance (pips) to validate the trend.

2. ADX (Trend Strength) InpEnableAdx : Avoids operating in sideways markets. InpAdxMinLevel : (40). If lower than this, considers the market has no strength.

3. Bollinger Bands (BB) InpEnableBB : Reversal trigger (close outside/inside). InpBbDeviation : (2.0). Standard deviation.

4. CCI (Commodity Channel Index) InpCciLevel : (100). Overbought/oversold levels.

5. Stochastic InpEnableStoch : Overbought/oversold oscillator. InpStochK/D/Slowing : Default configuration (5,3,3).

6. RSI (Relative Strength Index) InpEnableRSI : Relative Strength Index. InpRsiPeriod : (14). InpRsiOversold/Overbought : Levels of 20/80.

7. Moving Average Cross (MA Cross) InpEnableMA : Enters on the crossover of two averages. InpMaFast/Slow : Periods of the fast and slow averages.

8. Parabolic SAR InpEnablePSAR : Uses stop and reverse as a direction filter.

9. Dynamic ADR InpEnableADR : Uses the average daily range. InpADRTriggerPercent : (80%). Exhaustion trigger based on the range.



2.3 Trade Management

InpOpVenda / InpOpCompra : Allows blocking operations on a specific side (Sell/Buy).

InpSellPrimOrdem / BuyPrimOrdem : true : Robot opens the 1st order automatically. false : Semi-Automatic. You open the 1st order manually, and the robot assumes grid management. (Set magic to 0).



2.4 Order Identification

InpTradeComment : Comment on orders.

InpMagic: Unique number to identify this robot's orders.

2.5 Global Filters

InpMaxSpread : Spread limit in points to open new orders.

InpMaxTradesPairs : Limit of pairs operating simultaneously.

InpMaxCurrencyExposure: Exposure limit per individual currency.

2.6 Risk Control (Drawdown)

InpMaxDDPercentForNewGrid : % of Account Drawdown to pause new grids.

InpGlobalTPPercent / Money : Global Profit Target (Closes everything when reached).

InpGlobalSLPercent / Money : Global Emergency Stop Loss (Closes everything when reached).

InpMinMarginLevelNew: Minimum Free Margin for new grids.

2.6.1 DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)

Intelligent system to reduce the loss of old positions using the profit from new ones.

InpDDREnable : Enable System.

InpDDRStartOrder : From which grid order the system activates.

InpDDRMinPercent: % of the winning order's profit used to offset the losing one.

2.6.2 Trailing Stop & Break Even

InpBEStart : Distance to move the Stop to breakeven.

InpTSStart/Step: Dynamic Trailing Stop configuration.

2.7 Grid Management (Grid / Martingale)

InpMaxOrders : Maximum order limit in the grid.

InpGridStep: Minimum distance between orders (points).

Dynamic Expansion

Level 1 (Configurable - Ex: 1-3) : Fixed step.

Level 2 (Configurable - Ex: 4-6) : Step + InpGridLevel2Add .

Level 3 (Configurable - Ex: 7+): Step + InpGridLevel3Add .

2.8 Lot Management

InpLoteMin : Initial lot.

InpMult : Base multiplier (Martingale).

InpMultiInicio : From which order the multiplier applies.

InpMultCorr / Nivel2 / Nivel3 : Aggressiveness adjustments for deep grid levels.

InpBalanceForLot (AutoLot): Automatic initial lot adjustment based on balance.

2.9 Take Profit (TP) Management

InpTakeProfit : Initial target in points.

InpTPLevelXAdd : Dynamic target increase for larger grids.

InpTPLevel3Fix: Recovery target (short) for critical grids (Level 3).

2.10 Volatility and Gaps

InpGapControlEnable : Protection against market Gaps.

Volatilidade ( InpVolBehavior ): Configuration for using Pending orders or Pausing during high volatility.

2.11 News Filter

InpNewsEnable : Activates the news filter (uses MT5's native Economic Calendar).

Pausa: Configures the pause (in minutes) before and after high/medium impact events.

2.12 Optimization and Performance

InpEntriesOnNewBarOnly : true : Analyzes signals only at the opening of the candle (Fast). false : Analyzes every tick (Precise).



2.13 Visual Panel

InpStatsMode: Statistics display mode on the chart panel.

🛠️ 3. Troubleshooting

A. The Robot is not opening orders

AutoTrading Button: Check if it is enabled (Green). Permission: Check if the "hat" icon on the chart is blue (MT5). Signals: Check if the configured indicators are providing entry conditions (Indicators Tab). Filters: Check spread, free margin, and news filter.

B. Backtest vs Real Difference

In backtesting, ensure you have sufficient historical data for all indicators and timeframes used (especially if using a trend filter on H1/H4).

GTB v2.1 Market Manual - Optimized for MQL5