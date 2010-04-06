Inside Bar Pattern MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator INSIDE Bar Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "INSIDE Bar" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects INSIDE Bar patterns on chart:
- Bullish INSIDE Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish INSIDE Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- High R/R ratio (reward/risk).
- With PC, Mobile alerts.
- Indicator "INSIDE Bar Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.