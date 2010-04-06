Moving Average Price Meter ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Moving_Average_Price_METER" for MT4.
- Upgrade your trading methods with this useful indicator - "MA_Price_METER".
- Great for "3 screens" Multi TimeFrame trading method.
- This indicator is comparing current Price value with corresponding Moving Averages on 7 different timeframes.
- Green rectangle - price is above corresponding MA.
- Red rectangle - price is below corresponding MA.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.