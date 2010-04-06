Three White Soldiers pattern mf
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 7
Crypto_Forex Indicator "3 White Soldiers pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "3 White Soldiers pattern" is very powerful for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects bullish "3 White Soldiers" patterns: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Also its brother - bearish "3 Black Crows pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below).
- Indicator "3 White Soldiers pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.