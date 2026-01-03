ChartStyler MT5
- Utilities
- Ich Khiem Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ChartStyler applies color schemes to your MetaTrader 5 charts. Choose from preset themes or create your own custom color palette.
=== FEATURES ===
Preset Themes:
-
Dark: Modern dark theme with green/red candles on dark background
-
Dark Muted: Subdued candle colors for pattern indicator compatibility
-
Light: Clean white background with clear candle visibility
Custom Theme Mode:
-
Background color
-
Foreground color (text, labels)
-
Grid line color
-
Bull candle body color
-
Bear candle body color
-
Candle wick color
-
Bid price line color
-
Ask price line color
Display Options:
-
Show or hide grid lines
-
Show or hide Bid/Ask price lines
=== HOW TO USE ===
-
Attach ChartStyler to any chart
-
Select Theme from dropdown menu (Dark, Dark Muted, Light, Custom)
-
If Custom is selected, adjust individual colors in Custom Theme Colors section
-
Toggle grid and Bid/Ask lines as needed
=== COMPATIBILITY ===
-
Works with all symbols and timeframes
-
Compatible with other indicators
-
Dark Muted theme designed for use with pattern detection indicators
-
Minimal resource usage
=== INPUT PARAMETERS ===
-
Theme: Select preset or custom mode
-
Background: Chart background color (Custom mode)
-
Foreground: Text and label color (Custom mode)
-
Grid: Grid line color (Custom mode)
-
Bull Candle: Bullish candle body color (Custom mode)
-
Bear Candle: Bearish candle body color (Custom mode)
-
Wick: Candle wick/shadow color (Custom mode)
-
Bid Line: Bid price line color (Custom mode)
-
Ask Line: Ask price line color (Custom mode)
-
Show Grid: Enable or disable grid lines
-
Show Bid/Ask: Enable or disable price lines
=== NOTES ===
-
Theme applies immediately when indicator is attached
-
Changes take effect after modifying input parameters
-
Indicator uses zero buffers for minimal memory usage