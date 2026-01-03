ChartStyler MT5

ChartStyler applies color schemes to your MetaTrader 5 charts. Choose from preset themes or create your own custom color palette.

=== FEATURES ===

Preset Themes:

  • Dark: Modern dark theme with green/red candles on dark background

  • Dark Muted: Subdued candle colors for pattern indicator compatibility

  • Light: Clean white background with clear candle visibility

Custom Theme Mode:

  • Background color

  • Foreground color (text, labels)

  • Grid line color

  • Bull candle body color

  • Bear candle body color

  • Candle wick color

  • Bid price line color

  • Ask price line color

Display Options:

  • Show or hide grid lines

  • Show or hide Bid/Ask price lines

=== HOW TO USE ===

  1. Attach ChartStyler to any chart

  2. Select Theme from dropdown menu (Dark, Dark Muted, Light, Custom)

  3. If Custom is selected, adjust individual colors in Custom Theme Colors section

  4. Toggle grid and Bid/Ask lines as needed

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • Works with all symbols and timeframes

  • Compatible with other indicators

  • Dark Muted theme designed for use with pattern detection indicators

  • Minimal resource usage

=== INPUT PARAMETERS ===

  • Theme: Select preset or custom mode

  • Background: Chart background color (Custom mode)

  • Foreground: Text and label color (Custom mode)

  • Grid: Grid line color (Custom mode)

  • Bull Candle: Bullish candle body color (Custom mode)

  • Bear Candle: Bearish candle body color (Custom mode)

  • Wick: Candle wick/shadow color (Custom mode)

  • Bid Line: Bid price line color (Custom mode)

  • Ask Line: Ask price line color (Custom mode)

  • Show Grid: Enable or disable grid lines

  • Show Bid/Ask: Enable or disable price lines

=== NOTES ===

  • Theme applies immediately when indicator is attached

  • Changes take effect after modifying input parameters

  • Indicator uses zero buffers for minimal memory usage


