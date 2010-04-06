Adaptive SF Pro Scalper EA mq

ADAPTIVE SF PRO SCALPER EA - is a smart, safe and reliable fully automatic Swap-Free multi-pair scalping trading system!





Features of EA:

- Scalping techniques.

- No Rollover influence.

- No Swaps involved.

- No keeping orders from Fri to Mon to avoid gaps.

- EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods.

- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.

- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.

- Robot is doing compound interest calculations automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk according to the procedure below, and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.

- Timeframe: only M15.

- Trading pairs: GBPCHF, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, USDCHF, USDCAD

- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.

- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.

- Risk Management: recommended is 1-4% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.

- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart.

How to install:

- Open 9 following charts:

GBPCHF, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, USDCHF, USDCAD.

- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.

- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.

- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.





IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:





- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related set_files if necessary.





- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.