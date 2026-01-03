The BPR (Balanced Price Range) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool developed for traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts and Smart Money strategies.

🎯 What is Balanced Price Range (BPR)?

In ICT methodology, a Balanced Price Range is formed when price makes a rapid movement in one direction, creating an imbalance that is often revisited before trend continuation. These zones represent market inefficiencies where liquidity was not properly distributed, making them key zones for potential retracements and trading setups.

A BPR is created by the overlap of two opposite Fair Value Gaps (FVG):

Bullish BPR : Overlap of a bearish FVG followed by a bullish FVG

: Overlap of a bearish FVG followed by a bullish FVG Bearish BPR: Overlap of a bullish FVG followed by a bearish FVG

✨ Main Features

🔹 Automatic BPR Detection

No more manual marking of imbalances; the indicator automatically identifies and highlights them on your chart.

🔹 Smart Money Footprint Identification

Identify zones where price is likely to retrace and rebalance liquidity, enabling high-probability entries.

🔹 Customizable Sensitivity

Adjust the detection parameters (0-25) to match your preferred trading style and market conditions.

🔹 Mitigation Management

The indicator automatically determines when a BPR has been "mitigated" (invalidated) by price, with the option to show or hide mitigated zones.

🔹 Midpoint Line

Optional display of the midpoint of each BPR zone, often used as a precise entry level.

🔹 Directional Arrows

Visual arrows indicating the expected price direction after BPR formation.

🔹 Alert System

Receive automatic alerts when a new BPR forms or when it gets mitigated.