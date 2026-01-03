Dual Balance EA

The WP Dual-Balance FX Strategy is a professionally engineered multi-pair trading approach designed for the foreign exchange market. It operates on carefully selected, highly liquid major and minor currency pairs that exhibit stable long-term relationships, such as EURUSD with GBPUSD, EURUSD with USDCHF, AUDUSD with NZDUSD, and other similar combinations. The strategy manages synchronized positions across paired instruments and treats each trading sequence as a controlled cycle, focusing on balance restoration rather than short-term price prediction. Built-in exposure limits, adaptive position scaling, and continuity safeguards allow the system to remain stable across varying market conditions, making it suitable for systematic and long-term deployment.