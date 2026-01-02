TGGold for XAUUSD

TGGOLD EA – A Reliable XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Strategy

This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading system designed exclusively for GOLD.i# (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has been developed with a focus on consistency and risk management, making it suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to trading gold.

Key Backtesting Performance Highlights (Jan 2025 – Nov 2025 | M15):

Total Net Profit: $1,156.35 (≈ 11.56% return on initial $10,000 deposit)

Win Rate: 67.30% (1,239 profitable trades out of 1,841 total trades)

Profit Factor: 1.038 – Indicates profitability over the tested period

Max Drawdown: 15.33% (Balance) / 15.89% (Equity) – Shows controlled risk exposure

Sharpe Ratio: 1.178 – Reflects a favorable risk-adjusted return

Average Trade Duration: ~1 hour 13 minutes – Suitable for short- to medium-term trading

Strategy Overview:

The EA uses a clear rule-based logic to enter and exit trades, incorporating specific indicators for trend confirmation and price action. It operates with fixed stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring each trade is managed with predefined risk parameters. The system is not a scalper – trades are held for meaningful moves, reducing market noise impact.

Why Consider This EA?

Built for Gold: Tailored specifically to XAUUSD’s unique volatility and behavior.

Tested Under Realistic Conditions: Over 1,841 trades in nearly 11 months of data.

Risk-Managed: Each trade includes hard SL and TP, and drawdowns are kept within acceptable limits.

Stable Performance: Profit factor above 1.0 and a strong win rate suggest reliability across varying market phases.

Fully Automated: Once set, the EA handles trade execution, management, and risk automatically.

Ideal For:

Traders looking for a hands-off, automated gold strategy.

Those comfortable with M15 timeframe and short- to medium-term holds.

Anyone seeking a system with clear historical performance and controlled risk.

Requirements & Setup: MetaTrader 5 platform

Minimum deposit: $1,000+ recommended (for comfortable risk)

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Default settings provided and optimized for the tested period Important Disclaimer: This EA is a tool, not a guarantee. The creator does not promise profits or assume responsibility for any financial losses incurred through its use. Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always: Test thoroughly in a demo account before going live Start with very small real funds to verify performance under current market conditions Never risk more than you can afford to lose Consider getting professional financial advice if unsure The EA is provided "as is" with no warranties of profitability or performance. You alone are responsible for your trading decisions and outcomes. Final Note: I’ve shared this EA because it performed well in my tests and I believe in its logic. But markets change—so monitor it, understand its behavior, and adjust if needed. I wish you the best in your trading journey. Happy trading, and may your decisions be wise and well-informed.

Note: This EA has been tested under specific historical conditions (2025.01.01 – 2025.11.30). Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test in a demo environment before live use.