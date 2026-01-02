RSI Sniper Gold Edition
- Experts
- Chen Fu Huang
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
potential of trend following with the agility of scalping.
[ Core Logic ]
Dual-Mode Engine: The EA utilizes ADX and ATR indicators to automatically identify market regimes.
Trend Mode: When a strong trend is detected, it uses wider stops and trailing profits to capture maximum pips from big moves.
Scalp Mode: During ranging markets, it switches to high win-rate short-term logic for quick in-and-out trades.
Smart Risk Step-Down: Built-in drawdown protection. If the strategy encounters consecutive losses in Scalp Mode, it automatically reduces risk (eg, by 50%) for subsequent trades to Itserve capital.
Dynamic Volatility Filter: Uses relative ATR calculation to filter out extreme news spikes or disorderly wash trading, preventing entries during uncontrollable risk conditions (eg, end-of-year whipsaws).
[ Key Features ]
Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging down. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.
High Probability: Logic designed to filter out low-quality signals, focusing only on high-probability setups.
Dynamic Money Management: Lot size is calculated based on account risk percentage (Default 3%), ensuring consistent growth and safety regardless of account size.
[ Recommendations ]
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
Minimum Deposit: $500 USD recommended
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread account is highly recommended for best performance.
VPS: A low latency VPS is advised for 24/7 operation.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please perform your own backtests before using on a live account.