Trade Panel Plus MT5 One Click Risk Control

JoOrderTrade Plus – Advanced Trading Panel for MT5

Two extremely important notices

1.For the tool to work correctly, it is MANDATORY to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings. Without this activation, the panel will not function.









2.The JoOrderTrade Plus panel may present some small bugs on certain buttons for specific types of users, such as misaligned text on some buttons and buttons exceeding the panel boundaries. This happens because some screen resolutions and scaling settings are extremely high.

If this happens to you, do not worry: this does not directly affect the main functionalities of the panel. We are working hard to fix these bugs in upcoming panel updates.









Notice: A tutorial video will be available soon with explanations on how the panel works in practice.

Please wait. Please note that the video can only be watched through the MQL5 website.

The video will be available in two languages: English and Portuguese. If you speak Portuguese, change the website language to watch the video in Portuguese.









What does it do?

JoOrderTrade Plus is a professional and highly customizable trading panel that allows you to execute operations in the financial market with just one click directly on the chart. The panel combines speed, precision, and an intuitive interface to make trading more efficient.

Main features:

Market Orders : Instant buy and sell

Pending Orders : Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

Bid/Ask Orders : Direct execution at buy and sell prices

OCO System : One Cancels Other for automatic TP/SL management

Position Management : Close, invert, cancel pending orders

Real-Time Statistics : Daily result, open profit, commissions

Configurable Hotkeys : Shortcut keys for all operations

Bilingual Interface: Portuguese and English and In the future, additional interface languages may be added.

Who is it for?

JoOrderTrade Plus is ideal for:

Beginner traders who want a simple and direct interface

Experienced traders who need speed and efficiency

Scalpers who operate with multiple fast entries and exits

Day traders who require precise position control

Any trader who wants to replace the default MetaTrader terminal with a more efficient solution

How to use?

Enable Algo Trading: In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check “Allow Algo Trading” Attach to the chart: Drag the .ex5 file onto any chart Panel positioning: Configure the position (Left/Right) in the settings Adjust scale: Use the “+” and “−” buttons or the mouse wheel to adjust the size

Basic Operations:

BUY / SELL : Click the green/red buttons for market orders

C BID / V ASK : Limit orders at buy/sell prices

CLOSE : Closes all open positions

INVERT : Inverts the direction of current positions

CANCEL : Removes all pending orders

CANCEL + CLOSE: Closes positions and cancels pending orders

Main Hotkeys:

B : Market Buy

S : Market Sell

X : Close All

I : Invert positions

C : Cancel pending orders

M : Minimize / Restore panel

SHIFT : Pending Buy mode (drag and click on the chart)

AltGr: Pending Sell mode (drag and click on the chart)

Advanced Settings:

Take Profit / Stop Loss : Set default values and enable/disable using the T/S buttons

Preset Lots : 8 configurable lot buttons

Customizable Colors : Change background, buttons, and text colors

Animations : Enable visual effects for better feedback

Automatic Scaling: Panel automatically adjusts to screen size

What does it NOT do?

JoOrderTrade Plus is a manual execution panel and does NOT include:

Automatic buy or sell signals

Technical analysis or indicators

Automated trading robots

Automatic risk management (trailing stop, moving stop loss)

Backtesting or strategy optimization

Sound alerts (visual only)

Important: This tool requires manual trader intervention for all market entry and exit decisions.

Risk Warning

IMPORTANT WARNING: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk of capital loss. JoOrderTrade Plus is an execution tool and does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Recommendations:

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Always use appropriate stop loss

Test the tool on a demo account before using it on a real account

Consult a financial advisor if necessary

The developer is not responsible for financial losses

Required Configuration

To work correctly, it is necessary to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings.

Improvements from the Simple Version to Plus

Advanced Scaling Architecture:

Automatic resizing based on screen resolution

“+ / −” buttons for manual size adjustment

Scale from 0.70x to 1.25x with saved preferences

Responsive layout that adapts to window resizing

Complete Visual Customization:

More than 20 individually configurable colors

Specific colors for pending orders

Customizable RGB background

Dynamic color system based on profit/loss

Additional Features:

Panel minimization (M key or button)

8 configurable preset lot buttons

Improved OCO system with chart visualization

Symbol-based statistics (no longer global)

File backup for data persistence

Emergency hotkey (R for quick removal)

Technical Improvements:

Robust layout architecture with control registration

Automatic position calculation based on scale

Corrected results system using GMT

Optimized performance with click cooldown

Important bug fixes from the previous version

User Experience:

More professional and organized interface

Immediate visual feedback for all actions

Informative tooltips in pending mode

Visible ON/OFF status for TP/SL

Improved visual dividers

Larger and easier-to-click buttons

JoOrderTrade Plus represents a significant evolution compared to the simple version, offering a more fluid, customizable, and professional trading experience for all types of traders.



