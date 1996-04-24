Trade Panel Plus MT5 One Click Risk Control

JoOrderTrade Plus – Advanced Trading Panel for MT5

Two extremely important notices

1.For the tool to work correctly, it is MANDATORY to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings. Without this activation, the panel will not function.


2.The JoOrderTrade Plus panel may present some small bugs on certain buttons for specific types of users, such as misaligned text on some buttons and buttons exceeding the panel boundaries. This happens because some screen resolutions and scaling settings are extremely high.
If this happens to you, do not worry: this does not directly affect the main functionalities of the panel. We are working hard to fix these bugs in upcoming panel updates.


Notice: A tutorial video will be available soon with explanations on how the panel works in practice.
Please wait.
Please note that the video can only be watched through the MQL5 website.
The video will be available in two languages: English and Portuguese.
If you speak Portuguese, change the website language to watch the video in Portuguese.


What does it do?

JoOrderTrade Plus is a professional and highly customizable trading panel that allows you to execute operations in the financial market with just one click directly on the chart. The panel combines speed, precision, and an intuitive interface to make trading more efficient.

Main features:

  • Market Orders: Instant buy and sell
  • Pending Orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
  • Bid/Ask Orders: Direct execution at buy and sell prices
  • OCO System: One Cancels Other for automatic TP/SL management
  • Position Management: Close, invert, cancel pending orders
  • Real-Time Statistics: Daily result, open profit, commissions
  • Configurable Hotkeys: Shortcut keys for all operations
  • Bilingual Interface: Portuguese and English and In the future, additional interface languages may be added.

Who is it for?

JoOrderTrade Plus is ideal for:
  • Beginner traders who want a simple and direct interface
  • Experienced traders who need speed and efficiency
  • Scalpers who operate with multiple fast entries and exits
  • Day traders who require precise position control
  • Any trader who wants to replace the default MetaTrader terminal with a more efficient solution

How to use?

Initial Setup:
  1. Enable Algo Trading: In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check “Allow Algo Trading”
  2. Attach to the chart: Drag the .ex5 file onto any chart
  3. Panel positioning: Configure the position (Left/Right) in the settings
  4. Adjust scale: Use the “+” and “−” buttons or the mouse wheel to adjust the size

Basic Operations:

  • BUY / SELL: Click the green/red buttons for market orders
  • C BID / V ASK: Limit orders at buy/sell prices
  • CLOSE: Closes all open positions
  • INVERT: Inverts the direction of current positions
  • CANCEL: Removes all pending orders
  • CANCEL + CLOSE: Closes positions and cancels pending orders

Main Hotkeys:

  • B: Market Buy
  • S: Market Sell
  • X: Close All
  • I: Invert positions
  • C: Cancel pending orders
  • M: Minimize / Restore panel
  • SHIFT: Pending Buy mode (drag and click on the chart)
  • AltGr: Pending Sell mode (drag and click on the chart)

Advanced Settings:

  • Take Profit / Stop Loss: Set default values and enable/disable using the T/S buttons
  • Preset Lots: 8 configurable lot buttons
  • Customizable Colors: Change background, buttons, and text colors
  • Animations: Enable visual effects for better feedback
  • Automatic Scaling: Panel automatically adjusts to screen size

What does it NOT do?

JoOrderTrade Plus is a manual execution panel and does NOT include:
  • Automatic buy or sell signals
  • Technical analysis or indicators
  • Automated trading robots
  • Automatic risk management (trailing stop, moving stop loss)
  • Backtesting or strategy optimization
  • Sound alerts (visual only)
Important: This tool requires manual trader intervention for all market entry and exit decisions.

Risk Warning

IMPORTANT WARNING: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk of capital loss. JoOrderTrade Plus is an execution tool and does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Recommendations:

  • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Always use appropriate stop loss
  • Test the tool on a demo account before using it on a real account
  • Consult a financial advisor if necessary
  • The developer is not responsible for financial losses

Required Configuration

To work correctly, it is necessary to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings.

Improvements from the Simple Version to Plus

Advanced Scaling Architecture:

  • Automatic resizing based on screen resolution
  • “+ / −” buttons for manual size adjustment
  • Scale from 0.70x to 1.25x with saved preferences
  • Responsive layout that adapts to window resizing

Complete Visual Customization:

  • More than 20 individually configurable colors
  • Specific colors for pending orders
  • Customizable RGB background
  • Dynamic color system based on profit/loss

Additional Features:

  • Panel minimization (M key or button)
  • 8 configurable preset lot buttons
  • Improved OCO system with chart visualization
  • Symbol-based statistics (no longer global)
  • File backup for data persistence
  • Emergency hotkey (R for quick removal)

Technical Improvements:

  • Robust layout architecture with control registration
  • Automatic position calculation based on scale
  • Corrected results system using GMT
  • Optimized performance with click cooldown
  • Important bug fixes from the previous version

User Experience:

  • More professional and organized interface
  • Immediate visual feedback for all actions
  • Informative tooltips in pending mode
  • Visible ON/OFF status for TP/SL
  • Improved visual dividers
  • Larger and easier-to-click buttons
JoOrderTrade Plus represents a significant evolution compared to the simple version, offering a more fluid, customizable, and professional trading experience for all types of traders.

FREE
