One Click Confirm MT4

One Click Confirm provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals.

Confirmation alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the user-selected conditions are met.
No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Designed primarily for trade entries — but equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — One Click Confirm allows the same consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across the entire trade lifecycle.

All confirmations are triggered on candle close, making them reliable and easy to backtest or paper-test. This provides structure, confidence, and a more consistent trading process.

One-Click Confirm is compatible with the Strategy Tester. See the MetaTrader manual for instructions on adding indicators to Strategy Tester charts.

Confirmation Methods:

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break

  • Candle Wick Break

  • Break of Structure (BoS)

  • Price Break of MA

  • MA Slope Direction

  • Parabolic SAR Turn + Confirm

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS)

  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)

All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based. 


How It Works

1.Monitor price
Observe price as it approaches a potential reversal or decision area on the chart.

2.Arm the alert
Click the corner button (arrow) to place a confirmation alert in the selected direction.

3.Receive confirmation
The tool continuously tracks price and triggers an alert the moment the selected break occurs.
When triggered, the “Alert” label and an alert bell are displayed on the chart. If enabled in the input settings, the line color changes to indicate the triggered state.

4.Deactivate anytime

Click the button again to remove the alert instantly.


Timeframe Behaviour

Active alerts are tied to the timeframe on which they were placed. Switching timeframes does not affect them. 

Persistent Alerts

Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks whether any breaks occurred while offline and notifies immediately.


How to Choose an Confirmation

Control signal aggression

Lower timeframes = faster, more aggressive confirmations
Higher timeframes = stronger, more conservative confirmations

Candle-close based alerts

All alerts trigger on candle close, making them easy to paper test, validate, and review historically.

Consistency matters

Select one confirmation type that fits your strategy and apply it consistently rather than switching between methods.

Indicator-based confirmations

When using indicator alerts (MA, Parabolic SAR, RSI, Stochastic, etc.), adding the indicator to the chart is recommended for visual context — but not required. Alerts function independently of visible indicators.


Confirmations Explained

Price Action:

  • Candle Body Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the body of the previous candle, confirming directional momentum.
  • Candle Wick Break: Triggers when price closes beyond the previous candle’s wick, confirming a stronger extension beyond recent extremes.
  • Break of Structure (BoS): Triggers when price closes beyond a prior swing high or swing low, confirming a shift in market structure.

Moving Average:

  • Price Break of MA: Triggers when price closes beyond the moving average, 
  • MA Slope Reversal: Triggers when the slope of the moving average is in the direction of the activated confirmation.

Trend:

  • Parabolic SAR Turn + Confirm: Triggers when the Parabolic SAR flips into the confirmation direction. The SAR on the bar preceding the trigger bar must be on the opposite side of the candle.

Oscillator:

  • RSI Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when RSI hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, signaling momentum exhaustion and a potential reversal.
  • Stochastic Hook (OB / OS): Triggers when Stochastic hooks back from overbought or oversold levels, confirming a momentum shift.



More from author
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
Intrabar MTF Replay MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Paper-testing that finally feels like live trading. Intrabar MTF Replay is a live mini-charts panel with advanced intrabar replay functionality, built specifically for multi-timeframe traders. Traditional backtesting and paper-testing on static charts suffer from a fundamental problem: timeframes are out of sync by default. When charts are scrolled together, price action and indicators never align to the exact same moment — making realistic paper-testing of multi-timeframe strategies impossible.
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Indicators
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Auto Fib SR MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fib SR automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels across the most significant trend leg, anchored wick-to-wick. As the trend extends, levels adjust automatically— no manual readjusting required. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price continues, Fibonacci levels update automatically to remain aligned with current market structure. To analyze a different price mov
SR Heatmap MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Heatmap displays an easy-to-read support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights important price areas within a recent market range where price is more likely to react. Always visible on the chart, the heatmap serves as a visual guide to help plan trade entries at more favorable price levels. As a support and resistance tool, it can also assist in identifying practical areas for stop-loss and target placement. Built for both beginner and advanced traders who want to under
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets. Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure. Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds. Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual 1. Atta
Auto Fib SR
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fib SR automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based   support and resistance levels   across the most significant trend leg, anchored wick-to-wick. As the trend extends, levels adjust automatically— no manual readjusting required. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price continues, Fibonacci levels update automatically to remain aligned with current market structure. To analyze a different price
SR Heatmap
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
SR Heatmap displays an easy-to-read support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights important price areas within a recent market range where price is more likely to react. Always visible on the chart, the heatmap serves as a visual guide to help plan trade entries at more favorable price levels. As a support and resistance tool, it can also assist in identifying practical areas for stop-loss and target placement. Built for both beginner and advanced traders who want to under
One Click Confirm
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
One Click Confirm provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals. Confirmation alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the user-selected conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic. Designed primarily for trade entries — but equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — One Click Confirm allows the same consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied acr
