Market Regime Indicator

GomerAI REGIME Indicator is a market condition classification indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders understand what type of market environment they are operating in.

Rather than generating trade signals or executing trades, REGIME analyzes price behavior across three dimensions—trend strength, volatility, and range behavior—to classify the current market into one of three clearly defined regimes:

QUIET – Low volatility, range-bound conditions





TRENDING – Directional movement with healthy volatility





EXTREME – Volatility spikes and potential exhaustion or transition zones





The indicator displays its output as a histogram in a separate window below the chart. Bar color represents the active regime, while bar height represents the confidence level (0–100) of the classification.

Key Features

Market regime classification (QUIET / TRENDING / EXTREME)





Confidence-based visualization (0–100)





Non-repainting, closed-bar calculations





Works on all symbols and timeframes





Optimized for low CPU usage





Optional telemetry and licensing integration





Fully functional offline (STANDALONE mode)





Designed for Context, Not Execution

REGIME does not place trades, manage positions, or provide entry/exit instructions. It is a context indicator intended to help traders and Expert Advisors adapt strategies to current market conditions.

Different strategies perform best in different regimes:

Mean reversion in QUIET markets





Trend-following in TRENDING markets





Risk-managed breakout or reversal logic near EXTREME conditions





REGIME provides the market context so your strategy can make informed decisions.

EA Integration

REGIME exposes locked indicator buffers that can be read programmatically by Expert Advisors using iCustom(). This allows EAs to adjust behavior based on regime state and confidence without modifying the indicator.

Important Notes

Indicator only. No trade execution.





No DLL imports required.





Internet connection optional.





Visual Strategy Tester supported.





REGIME helps you understand the market environment before you act.

GomerAI products support optional connectivity to the GomerAI AITL system when approved URLs are whitelisted in the MT5 terminal. All indicators and EAs remain fully functional with or without network access.