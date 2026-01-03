Market Regime Indicator
- Indicators
- GomerAI LLC
- Version: 1.2
GomerAI REGIME Indicator is a market condition classification indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders understand what type of market environment they are operating in.
Rather than generating trade signals or executing trades, REGIME analyzes price behavior across three dimensions—trend strength, volatility, and range behavior—to classify the current market into one of three clearly defined regimes:
-
QUIET – Low volatility, range-bound conditions
-
TRENDING – Directional movement with healthy volatility
-
EXTREME – Volatility spikes and potential exhaustion or transition zones
The indicator displays its output as a histogram in a separate window below the chart. Bar color represents the active regime, while bar height represents the confidence level (0–100) of the classification.
Key Features
-
Market regime classification (QUIET / TRENDING / EXTREME)
-
Confidence-based visualization (0–100)
-
Non-repainting, closed-bar calculations
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Optimized for low CPU usage
-
Optional telemetry and licensing integration
-
Fully functional offline (STANDALONE mode)
Designed for Context, Not Execution
REGIME does not place trades, manage positions, or provide entry/exit instructions. It is a context indicator intended to help traders and Expert Advisors adapt strategies to current market conditions.
Different strategies perform best in different regimes:
-
Mean reversion in QUIET markets
-
Trend-following in TRENDING markets
-
Risk-managed breakout or reversal logic near EXTREME conditions
REGIME provides the market context so your strategy can make informed decisions.
EA Integration
REGIME exposes locked indicator buffers that can be read programmatically by Expert Advisors using iCustom(). This allows EAs to adjust behavior based on regime state and confidence without modifying the indicator.
Important Notes
-
Indicator only. No trade execution.
-
No DLL imports required.
-
Internet connection optional.
-
Visual Strategy Tester supported.
REGIME helps you understand the market environment before you act.
GomerAI products support optional connectivity to the GomerAI AITL system when approved URLs are whitelisted in the MT5 terminal. All indicators and EAs remain fully functional with or without network access.