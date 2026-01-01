London Breakout session

London Session Breakout EA

The London Session Breakout EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade price breakouts during the high-liquidity London trading session, one of the most active periods in the forex market.

The EA automatically tracks the London session range, locks the high and low, and detects bullish or bearish breakouts once price moves decisively outside the session range. A smart visual control panel allows traders to monitor multiple symbols in real time and execute trades manually with one click, or restrict trading only in the confirmed breakout direction.

Core Features