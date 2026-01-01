London Breakout session
Utilities
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 12
London Session Breakout EA
The London Session Breakout EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade price breakouts during the high-liquidity London trading session, one of the most active periods in the forex market.
The EA automatically tracks the London session range, locks the high and low, and detects bullish or bearish breakouts once price moves decisively outside the session range. A smart visual control panel allows traders to monitor multiple symbols in real time and execute trades manually with one click, or restrict trading only in the confirmed breakout direction.
Core Features
Automatic London session range detection
Accurate bullish & bearish breakout identification
Multi-symbol monitoring from one panel
Clear breakout status: Waiting, In-Range, Breakout, No Breakout
Optional strict breakout confirmation after session close
Optional direction enforcement (buy only on bullish breakout, sell only on bearish breakout)
One-click Buy / Sell buttons
Global Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit control from the panel
Max spread filter for safer entries
EA-only close all positions button
Daily auto-reset (no manual restart needed)