London Breakout session

London Session Breakout EA

The London Session Breakout EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade price breakouts during the high-liquidity London trading session, one of the most active periods in the forex market.

The EA automatically tracks the London session range, locks the high and low, and detects bullish or bearish breakouts once price moves decisively outside the session range. A smart visual control panel allows traders to monitor multiple symbols in real time and execute trades manually with one click, or restrict trading only in the confirmed breakout direction.

  Core Features

  • Automatic London session range detection

  • Accurate bullish & bearish breakout identification

  • Multi-symbol monitoring from one panel

  • Clear breakout status: Waiting, In-Range, Breakout, No Breakout

  • Optional strict breakout confirmation after session close

  • Optional direction enforcement (buy only on bullish breakout, sell only on bearish breakout)

  • One-click Buy / Sell buttons

  • Global Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit control from the panel

  • Max spread filter for safer entries

  • EA-only close all positions button

  • Daily auto-reset (no manual restart needed)


