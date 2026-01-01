EasyOrder i

Full Description (English)

Trade Smarter with Easy Order

Easy Order is a professional visual trading utility designed to make manual trading faster, safer, and more intuitive for typical traders. Forget about typing price numbers manually—simply drag lines on the chart and see your trade setup instantly.

Key Features

Visual Trade Planning Drag and drop the Entry , Stop Loss (SL) , and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart.

, , and lines directly on the chart. The tool automatically adjusts to Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, or Sell Limit based on your cursor position relative to the price. Real-Time Risk Management Risk Calculator : Instantly see your potential Loss and Profit in your account currency and percentage (e.g., -$50.00 / -1.0%).

: Instantly see your potential and in your account currency and percentage (e.g., -$50.00 / -1.0%). Reward/Risk Ratio : Automatically calculates the R:R ratio (e.g., 1:2.5) to help you maintain a disciplined trading strategy.

: Automatically calculates the R:R ratio (e.g., 1:2.5) to help you maintain a disciplined trading strategy. Margin Check: Displays required margin and projected margin level before you trade. Modern & Ergonomic UI Clean Design : A "Modern Flat" design with a professional blue theme that integrates seamlessly with MT5.

: A "Modern Flat" design with a professional blue theme that integrates seamlessly with MT5. Collapsible Panel : Minimize the panel with one click to maximize your chart space.

: Minimize the panel with one click to maximize your chart space. Lock Function: Lock TP/SL lines to prevent accidental changes during analysis. Market Ready & Safe Magic Number Support : Co-exists safely with other EAs and indicators.

: Co-exists safely with other EAs and indicators. Customizable: Adjust default lot size, slippage, and panel colors to fit your style.

How to Use

Select your desired Lot Size using the input box or the slider. Choose an Order Type (or let the tool auto-detect based on price). Drag the Green Line (Entry), Red Line (SL), and Blue Line (TP) to your desired levels. Check the Risk/Reward info displayed on the chart. Click "ORDER" to place the pending order.

Inputs

MagicNumber : ID to identify orders managed by this tool.

: ID to identify orders managed by this tool. SlippagePoints : Maximum allowed slippage in points.

: Maximum allowed slippage in points. DefaultLotSize : Initial lot size when loading the tool.

: Initial lot size when loading the tool. DebugMode: Enable detailed logs in the Experts tab (default: false).

Take control of your execution with Easy Order.