Panel Board
- Utilities
- Erbil Komur
- Version: 1.0
Advanced Manual Trading Assistant Panel – MT5
This utility panel is designed for manual traders who want fast execution and efficient trade management on MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click trading and position control with a clean and practical interface.
🔹 Core Features
-
BUY / SELL buttons for instant order execution
-
Close Buy / Close Sell to close positions by direction
-
Close All to instantly close all open positions
🔹 Advanced Management Groups
-
Group Trailing Stop
-
Apply trailing stop to all open positions at once
-
Helps protect profits during manual trading
-
-
Group Close Money
-
Automatically closes all positions when a defined
-
profit or loss amount is reached
-
-
TP / SL Settings
-
Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss on order entry
-
Supports disciplined risk management for manual trades
-
🔹 Who Is This Panel For?
-
Manual traders
-
Scalpers and intraday traders
-
Traders who want fast control without using full EAs
-
Users who prefer one-click trade management
📌 This panel does not generate trading signals.
📌 It is a manual trading assistant and risk management tool.
📌 Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 order execution system.