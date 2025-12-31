Panel Board

Advanced Manual Trading Assistant Panel – MT5

This utility panel is designed for manual traders who want fast execution and efficient trade management on MetaTrader 5. It provides one-click trading and position control with a clean and practical interface.

🔹 Core Features

  • BUY / SELL buttons for instant order execution

  • Close Buy / Close Sell to close positions by direction

  • Close All to instantly close all open positions

🔹 Advanced Management Groups

  • Group Trailing Stop

    • Apply trailing stop to all open positions at once

    • Helps protect profits during manual trading

  • Group Close Money

    • Automatically closes all positions when a defined

    • profit or loss amount is reached

  • TP / SL Settings

    • Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss on order entry

    • Supports disciplined risk management for manual trades

🔹 Who Is This Panel For?

  • Manual traders

  • Scalpers and intraday traders

  • Traders who want fast control without using full EAs

  • Users who prefer one-click trade management

📌 This panel does not generate trading signals.
📌 It is a manual trading assistant and risk management tool.
📌 Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 order execution system.


